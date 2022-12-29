Unlock VIP Access to the "Once In A Year" ZODIAC Sale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZODIAC Clothing Company Ltd. (ZCCL*), India's finest clothing brand for men has built its reputation on quality & design.

The brand is known for going on mark down sale strictly "Once In A Year" and that too for a very limited period. In fact, the ZODIAC Annual Sale is a much-awaited event for the brand's discerning customers.

This year ZODIAC is providing its discerning customers with "VIP Access" to their annual sale. Every customer who registers on bit.ly/ZodiacVIPAccess will get access to the annual sale one day before the sale opens for everyone. Which means one can get an advantage over others to view the merchandise before it goes off the shelves. The sale will take place in phases across India over 100 company-managed stores.



The ZODIAC Store are home to 3 premium, menswear brands, each positioned to address a specific target consumer. ZODIAC, for the classic yet contemporary male's corporate wardrobe; ZOD! Club Wear for the trendy, fashionable male; z3 Relaxed Luxury casual wear for those who do not need to dress formally.

After registering for VIP access, a message with an invitation and the sale date prior to opening to the crowds will be sent to the recipient.

ZODIAC Clothing Company Limited (ZCCL) is a vertically integrated, trans-national that controls the entire clothing chain from design, manufacturing, distribution to retail sales. With a manufacturing base in India & sales offices across India, UK, Germany and USA, ZCCL has almost 2500 people in its fold. The company operates a 5000 sq. ft. Italian-inspired design studio at its Mumbai Corporate office which is a LEED Gold-certified building. The brand is retailed across India at premium prices through over 100 company-managed stores, 1200 multi-brand retailers and www.zodiaconline.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

