Unox brings its cutting edge technology, SPEED X to INDIA which will revolutionize the way food is cooked in the commercial kitchens

Gurugram (Hayana) [India], October 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Speed-X ushers in a brand-new class of commercial-grade ovens and adds another feather to their glorious cap for the food service sector.

India's managing director, Vikram Goel, signaled the beginning of the ceremony by cutting the ribbon, joined by Director of Customer Experience Matt Roberts, who had flown in from Unox's UAE headquarters for the event.

Unox implemented familiar technologies from its existing cooking equipment range, such as Steam.Maxi and Adaptive.Cooking, but many of these are also optimised for the new Speed-X. For example, Multi.Time programming, the technology that allows users to cook different products at different times in the same oven, will allow up to 10 dishes to be prepared at once.

This groundbreaking innovation removes the need for compromise and enhances the efficiency and standard of cooking operations. It cooks food 60% faster than its predecessors, thanks to its two fans, and because of the revolutionary HYPER. Speed technology, which combines steam, air, and microwave. Food can be heated, cooked, and browned in a matter of seconds. For instance, a sea bass fillet is completely cooked in just 90 seconds, and a toasted chicken tikka kebab is ready in just 180 seconds.

The event was graced by eminent personalities from Culinary and Hospitality Experts and Veterans, Chef Consultants, Business domain and influential corporate circles which includes Chef Rakhi Vasvani, Master Chef Siddharth Talwar, Chef Neeraj Tyagi, Chef Dhruv Oberoi, Bhuvnesh, Puneeta Chadha and leading media houses.



Dealer partners from around India, and the world were present to hear Unox's management team discuss the company's goals for international expansion before taking a tour of the workspace, watching the product demonstrations and the launch of the first-ever self-washing, combi speed oven, Speed-X.

Unox has also equipped Speed-X with cutting edge technology, such as the advanced Digital.ID operating system which utilizes artificial intelligence along with Hyper.Connection, and an intuitive interface that would allow users to control and navigate through the oven easily.

"The Speed-X is the first oven to combine the capabilities of a combi oven and those of a speed oven, with an additional self-cleaning capability," according to Vikram Goel, MD of Unox India. He added "This not only increases the oven's functionality beyond what was previously conceivable but also enables a remarkable rise in commercial kitchen efficiency."

Revealing ambitious plans for growth in 2022 to 2023, Unox has seen consistent gains in market share across the commercial cooking equipment sector. According to Nicola Michelon, the CEO of UNOX, the company is on the path to increase its global revenues from EUR182 million last year to EUR230 million in 2022 with the goal of reaching EUR336 million by 2025.

Unox India has experienced monumental growth over the year, with over 80% increase in staff, and regional coverage spanning the entirety of India. Driven by product innovation and the company's ability to offer ongoing support to customers and partners alike, Unox India continues to grow and reach wider markets.

