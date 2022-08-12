Unprecedented demand for Azent Overseas Education Fair in Ahmedabad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Azent Overseas Education, one of India's leading overseas education platforms founded by Atul Nishar (Founder, Hexaware Technologies Ltd) and Priyanka Nishar (Engineering Graduate from Cornell University and MBA from Harvard Business School) saw an unprecedented demand at its recently concluded education fair at Ahmedabad.

This day-long fair, organized on August 7, 2022, garnered over 1200+ attendees and offered the students first-hand access to over 90 counsellors and 100+ universities. The students were guided, mentored and handheld to make informed decisions to study abroad and chose from participating universities based in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and Ireland.

Students received top notch one-on-one counselling on various topics such as-university information, admission guidelines, courses to apply for, sponsorships, visa application, education loan, student accommodation, post-study study employment opportunities etc.

Commenting on the success of the Education Fair at Ahmedabad, Atul Nishar, Founder and Chairman, Azent Overseas Education said, "Azent brings global education to the doorsteps of Indian students. The company uses cutting-edge technology to simplify study abroad processes provides an exceptional admissions experience, and makes overseas education accessible."

Priyanka Nishar, Founder and Managing Director, Azent Overseas Education said, "At Azent, students have unparalleled control over their study overseas journey. AI-based shortlisting, application and SOP support, direct access to over 1500 university delegates where we have partnerships, and expert data-based guidance on all universities across the world make the Azent experience a unique one. The overwhelming success of the Azent education fair at Ahmedabad is a true testimony to this."



Azent brings a legacy of over 35,000+ student success stories and continues to provide aspirants with everything they could possibly need in their journey of studying abroad. Students can build profiles, browse programs, get AI-derived recommendations of right-fit universities, shortlist their programs based on their own priorities, create and process applications, and more. At any given time, students have extensive support from their counsellors, complete control over their journey, and unparalleled transparency of process. Azent's partnerships cover 1500+ Universities across the world to improve student recruitment and match them with the top talent that would thrive in their programs.

The upcoming education fairs at Azent will be conducted in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Chennai and Mumbai. For more information, students can visit the website (www.azent.com) and book a session to interact with Azent's experts and institutions' representatives.

Azent is a hybrid edtech company with 8 experience centers, and 9 online counselling virtual centers. Its experience centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Thane, Vadodara and Vijayawada offer virtual tours of university campuses, expert guidance for IELTS test preparation, assistance for the student visa application & much more. The same can be accessed virtually through its virtual centres in Pune, Delhi, Kochi, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Vizag, Warangal, Jaipur, Nagpur and Surat.

Azent Overseas Education Ltd, an Online offline EdTech Company is strongly commitment to education and career development. We are passionate about bringing global education to the doorsteps of students all over India. Integrity is essential to the admissions process and Azent is committed to the highest ethical standards. Our organization and our counsellors pledge ethical and respectful behaviour in our interactions with our students and their families. With focus on new age technology, innovative virtual/online offerings and user experience, we aspire to become the world's leading global education advisory, unleashing potential, one student at a time.

To learn more please visit www.azent.com.

