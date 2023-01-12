Unsocials by Rohan Bansal collaborates with top influencers to promote the hospitality sector!

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/ATK): The rise and reach of social media are catching the pace rapidly, be it for content creators, or influencers. The best part is due to the enriching popularity of influencers in every niche the brands are getting more reach in terms of followers and revenue. Promotional collaboration with influencers in the hospitality industry has reached new heights.

The social media influencer is one of the most effective ways to build awareness and decision-making processes and can be viable sources for promotion of the hospitality sector believes Rohan Bansal, Founder of Unsocials Digital Marketing Agency in Jaipur.

Thanks to social media, young people today place more trust in influencers than in traditional advertisements! Influencers are thought of as more trustworthy and relatable. These online celebrities have a more real image overall since they are normal people who do not belong to the stereotype of celebrities seen outside social media giving them a genuine and unique appearance overall.



Our company has collaborated with top influencers such as Elvish Yadav (2.4M Followers), Anurag Dobhal (The Uk07 Rider) 1.9 M Followers, Sharma Ji ka bada beta (Sanyam Sharma, 575k followers), etc. to promote the cultural heritage of Rajasthan, its traditions and the expanding hotel business in the city. Being the favorite tourist place, Rajasthan is a hub for many five-star to seven-star rating hotels. Jaipur city hosts luxurious heritage hotels that add charm to the city's charisma. Prestigious and gorgeous Haveli's are the main attraction of the Rajasthan hospitality sector added Unsocials founder Rohan Bansal.

Adding to it, he said, "The Shahpura Hotels & Resorts, Chomu Palace, Ramada Jaipur North luxury hotel, to name a few are amongst the bigger names in the city. We have collaborated with star travel influencers who promote and spread awareness of the cultural wealth as well as hotel industry in Rajasthan."

Unsocials Marketing works hard to develop innovative strategies with influencers for promoting historic properties on their Instagram account. The influencers' posts or reels receive millions of views, which helps the brand be advertised more effectively on a wider scale attracting customers and generating revenues.

"We are working with the best influencers that work for brands and promote them. They remain active across their social media platforms, developing communities, sharing messages, reels, and posts of the heritage properties, and hotels on their social media accounts encouraging the enlivening hospitality sector", added Rohan Bansal.

