Unstop: An Edu-HR-Tech startup that's opening a world of job opportunities for students

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): Unstop, an Early Talent Engagement & Hiring Platform is a growing community of ~4.5 Mn Students, Freshers, and 0-5 years Working Professionals. With a penetration of ~98 per cent across all major campuses, it is a new category creator called Edu-HR-Tech.

It connects students across domains in India to a world of opportunities across the globe. This enables students to learn & upskill, showcase their talent, and gain CV points while getting rewarded and hired by their dream employers & ultimately, #GoBeyondResumes. All of this helps companies to brand, source, engage, assess, and hire the right talent through new-age hiring and engagement solutions and #GoBeyondBoundaries.

Unstop is an exhaustive platform that aim give all the elements that students need in their academic and initial career journey like:

Learn - Technical and non-technical self-paced & cohort-based courses, workshops, webinars, articles, etc.

Practice - Assessment mock tests, 100-Day Coding Sprint, company-focused #5DayInterviewPrep, etc.

Mentorships - One-on-one sessions with industry stalwarts and people who have been there & done that

Compete - Hackathons, case study competitions, innovation challenges, quizzes, college festivals, etc.

Jobs - Various jobs, internships, and hiring challenges



Let's take this example: A girl from a Tier-2 city and Tier-3 college knows how to code, but no company visits her campus for placements. A boy in an excellent Tier-1 college doesn't get placed in his desired sector/company. But both want to develop and/or align their career interests and skills to the right Industry, Company, and Job.

That's when they hop on to Unstop where they find ample opportunities from companies that are looking to go beyond their current hiring solutions to reach out to the most suitable tech & non-tech talent across the globe as they scale, especially in times of #WorkFromAnywhere.

Companies engage the target audience on Unstop through gamified activities like hackathons, quizzes, simulation games, coding competitions, etc. alongside tech & non-tech skill-based MCQ and coding assessments.

Established as a blog by Ankit Aggarwal, a Harvard Business School alumnus and a computer science grad at heart, Unstop (formerly known as Dare2Compete) aims to be the largest early talent platform that democratizes engagement and hiring.

Unstop began its full-time operations in 2017 with a team of 3 and since then, it has been bootstrapped to a 65-member team, ~4.5 Mn users, and close to 1,00,000 opportunity listings with profits by its side.

Ankit mentions, Founder & CEO, Unstop says - "Tech platforms can be created within days. However, communities and behaviors like WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc. take ages and cannot be replicated overnight. And as start-ups, we always need to work on our USP while creating some features for industry parity.".

All major recruiters and brands in every industry, such as Amazon, Flipkart, HUL, Reliance, Tata, Mahindra, Uber, Accenture, Infosys, EY, PwC, etc. interact with students and early professionals at Unstop. Startups and mid-sized firms too, like DealShare, Innovacer, Juspay, etc. leverage Unstop's expertise to build their dream teams.

In a true sense, Unstop connects unstoppable talent with the world of opportunities to let them #GoBeyondResume.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

