Unthinkable Solutions bags the Contract for Developing CPCL's E-Performance Management System

Unthinkable Solutions, a leading software engineering company based in India, announced that it has won a contract to design & develop E-Performance Management System (E-PMS) for Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL).

CPCL wanted to develop E-Performance Management System with the latest technologies and design elements while retaining features, functionalities, and workflows of their existing, legacy E-PMS. With this new system in place, CPCL aimed at reducing the man-hours spent on completing the performance management activities in the software by the end-users (which includes employees, HRs, and other roles administrating the performance cycle).

Along with the development of a web and mobile compatible application, Unthinkable would be responsible for the annual maintenance of the application for five years.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is one of the leading group companies of Indian Oil Corporation with a 10.5 million metric tones per annum (MMTPA) refinery designed to produce fuels and lubes base stock. The public-sector refining company has one of the largest refineries, producing an array of value-added petroleum products.

CPCL has pioneered key initiatives in several areas such as process optimization, technology absorption, wasteland reclamation, energy conservation, and environment management. Its first-of-it's-kind achievements include installing a Zero Discharge Plant, implementing a Sulpher Recovery Plant, implementing Biturex unit, iterating process unit for total energy conservation, etc.



A senior spokesperson from CPCL talks about their experience with Unthinkable and says: "Though we identified M/s Unthinkable as our vendor to develop our E-Performance Management System through an open tendering process, we are really happy to have them on board. The work is progressing in a better than expected phase especially considering our rigid timelines. I believe the team will deliver sooner than expected."

Regarding this contract win, Yogesh Agarwal (CEO, Unthinkable) says: "It's a great honor for our team to work for Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited. For the design and development of E-PMS, our team follows the right development methodology to ensure that the product is delivered within the defined timelines. Along with the development, special measures are taken for migration and management of historical data from the existing E-PMS to the newer one. With the new features, technology, and architecture for the E-PMS, we are ensuring that this application creates a stronger alignment of individual's performance with organizational goals and achieve a higher degree of transparency, uniformity, and process efficiency."

"Over the past few years, we have been focusing on building solutions for the public sector to support them in their smart governance initiatives. With some of our prestigious clients in the government sector like the Noida Metro Rail Corporation, we are aligning our efforts towards a smarter India through digitization." further comments the CEO.

Unthinkable is a custom software development company specializing in designing, developing, and scaling, beautiful products with high-speed efficiency. The company houses a team of 500+ developers catering to all the facets of software development including startups, enterprises, SMEs, Governments, product companies, digital agencies, etc.

