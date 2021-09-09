Unveiling Infosys Equinox: Digital Commerce Platform driving human-centric and memorable omnichannel shopping experiences

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today launched Infosys Equinox to help enterprises securely deliver hyper-segmented, personalized omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.

The platform's future-ready architecture offers unprecedented flexibility for enterprises to pick and choose out-of-the-box microservices and pre-built experiences to build curated digital journeys that enhance their digital commerce or launch it grounds-up in a matter of weeks. Infosys Equinox also brings together best-of-breed service, product, platform and industry capabilities from Infosys, and its partners, in an integrated ecosystem. This delivers end-to-end commerce-as-a-service for enterprises to drive results, throughout the purchase lifecycle, that shoppers care about. Infosys Equinox is used by several leading global enterprises in retail, CPG, telecom, manufacturing, automotive and media, and helps drive $15B+ in annual eCommerce gross merchandise value.

Infosys Equinox helps businesses transform their digital commerce across marketing, merchandizing, e-commerce, store operations, supply chain and customer service through its four offerings: Infosys Equinox Microservices, Infosys Equinox Commerce, Infosys Equinox Experiences, and Infosys Equinox Marketing. It delivers:

Customer experience excellence

Infosys Equinox facilitates closer consumer-brand interactions by enabling brands to deliver unique customer journeys that take advantage of emerging social, chat, voice, and augmented reality commerce channels. The platform blends digital experiences with physical ones to deliver more satisfying phygital and contactless shopping. Creating multi-sites adapted for multiple languages and currencies, with deeply localized features and real-time promotions is very convenient with the platform's simplified business user tooling and workflows - requiring no changes to the application code or configuration.

Scale and flexibility to match shopper demands

With its industry-leading cloud-native, microservices-based, API-first architecture, Infosys Equinox is the only digital commerce platform that brands will need to meet the evolving expectations of consumers. The platform offers a rich repository of mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive microservices that can easily integrate with an existing or new platform to deliver headless commerce capabilities. These microservices enable various commerce models used by enterprises including B2B, B2C, B2B2C, D2C, C2M, online marketplaces and digital malls. With its superior technology architecture, this 'any-cloud' platform builds upon leading open-source technologies, and is designed for high performance, availability and security that is best-in-class.

Relevance through innovation

Infosys Equinox's integrated ecosystem of capabilities, spanning from experience to operations, lets enterprises deepen customer relevance throughout the commerce value chain. Ranging from perceptive experience design by WONGDOODY, to optimized retail execution with Infosys TradeEdge, the platform puts the shopper at the center of the enterprise's commerce strategy. With Infosys Equinox, businesses can also deploy segment-specific, user experience innovations on-demand.



Karmesh Vaswani, Executive Vice President & Global Head Consumer, Retail & Logistics, Infosys, said, "With the customer experience landscape evolving every week, companies can't afford to get into a 'set it-forget it' mode. It will take embracing a human-centric approach to create distinctive shopping experiences that match the pulse of consumers. Infosys Equinox makes this less of a struggle. It offers commerce-as-a-service to engage with both B2B and B2C shoppers through one platform that has 50+ percent greater speed-to-market than any other solution when it comes to adding new microservices or starting a new commerce presence. Infosys Equinox provides the perfect balance between agility and adaptability and is a great way for leaders to cement their advantage and for challengers to up their commerce play."

Businesses, the world over, are taking advantage of Infosys Equinox and industry experts attest to its value.

Eric Nelson, Chief Information Officer North America, The Kraft Heinz Company, said, "Infosys Equinox serves us as a digital hub powering over 250 of our global brand sites, B2B ecommerce and recipe sites, as well as direct-to-consumer (D2C) initiatives. We are able to launch new brand sites in as little as 3 to 5 days. The platform also supports our hyper-personalization initiatives and distills real-time insights for our marketing programs. With Infosys Equinox, we at Kraft Heinz are well set to offer richer, more personalized, and meaningful experiences to our consumers."

Prasad Gankanda, Chief Operating Officer, Young Living, said, "You 'reap what you sow' is in our DNA here at Young Living. We know that a bountiful harvest is the result of months of hard work. With Infosys Equinox, we planted the seeds of our new e-commerce platform, and now with the platform and the Infosys team's dedication, we are finally harvesting. Thank you for helping to transform Young Living, and bringing us into the modern age of e-commerce."

"B2C and B2B organizations face immense challenges to succeed in today's digital economy. Customers' expectations are sky-high, eCommerce competition is fierce, and an explosion of commerce channels and touchpoints have all raised the bar on omni-channel experiences for every online merchant. The COVID-19 crisis has also accelerated the shift of transactions from offline to online," said Jordan Jewell, Research Director for IDC's Digital Commerce Program. "Headless/API-first digital commerce has emerged as an architectural paradigm to help merchants deliver more engaging commerce experiences across every channel and touchpoint their customers are on. Infosys Equinox was architected cloud-natively as a headless commerce platform with the purpose of enabling B2C and B2B organizations to overcome the challenges of modern commerce and grow."

