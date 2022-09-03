Unwind with Akanksha Joshi's book 'Crazy Creative Conscious', published by Geetika Saigal's Beeja House

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/ATK): "Our creative powers begin with a gift that we all possess -- our ability to create. Creation, in a conscious sense, is manifesting something that does not exist yet." This opening line from the new book 'Crazy Creative Conscious' by Akanksha Joshi, instantly draws the reader into a world that is full of possibilities.

Crazy Creative Conscious uncovers the one truth that keeps our world ever-evolving -- Our ability to dream of a possibility and thereafter channelling our energies towards our vision is what drives creation and moves us forward.

"We are all creators.", affirms the Author, Akanksha Joshi. Having discovered her own creative process over the years, she has articulated it in the 6 steps shared through this book -- Show up, Unearth, Connect, Express, Ruminate, Breathe -- not with an intention for the reader to blindly take it away and follow, but rather take it as a foundation to create and articulate one's own unique path. A path that lifts your intellect and senses.

Each chapter has been divided into 4 parts. After each part you have an opportunity to dive into a mindfulness meditation that will enhance your experience of the book. Through these chapters, you can let your thoughts lighten up and spread their wings. Brew your favourite tea, snuggle in your comforter, sit in a garden or enjoy the peaceful dark of the night. Wherever you may be, relax, breathe, wonder and mindfully respond to the questions that are posed to you in every chapter. Your conscious awareness of these concepts and questions will unfold a new journey for you.

This book will help you with:



- Enhanced excitement - The concepts presented will help understand your creative process. It will connect you with your impulses, intuition and imagination.

- Mindful meditations - Free bonus guided meditations will make it a more experiential experience.

- Journal prompts - It will help deep inquiry to discover your authentic expression.

'Crazy Creative Conscious' by Akanksha Joshi has been published by Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/), India's First and Only Mentored Publishing House. Geetika Saigal, Founder and CEO of Beeja House shares, "Until I turned 40, I always thought to myself 'I'm not a creative person.' It was only after embarking on a journey of self-discovery, did I discover the truth to the very contrary. If only I could have read 'Crazy Creative Conscious' earlier on in life, I would have saved decades of not knowing my own potential! Thankfully, others can do it now."

In the author Akanksha Joshi's own words, "This book will help you discover and follow your creative calling to live the most kick-ass creative life you've ever dreamt of and beyond! It's time to rekindle the magic and excitement we felt as kids, build courage to follow your heart and overcome all barriers that come in the way of living your creative potential. So prepare to dazzle your creative superpowers, the next time you face an uncertain or an unimaginative situation. Be crazy, wildly creative and deeply conscious of your power to create. Become a conscious creator."

To order book from Amazon, click here, https://www.amazon.in/dp/9393635269?ref=myi_title_dp

