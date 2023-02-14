UP Agra District Administration sets elite world records for most participants in an Essay Writing Contest on the title Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI/NewsReach): Agra District Administration in Uttar Pradesh has created a world record by conducting an Essay Writing Contest at 3075 different locations on the same day and same time in which 300673 students from Grade VI to Post Graduate Students of College competed for each other on the title "India's Presidency in G20 Summit - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam". This event was held on 03.02.2023 between 11.00 am to 12.00 noon at same time in all the institutions within the geographical limitation of the Agra District. The Agra District Administration walked into record books for the title "Most Participants in an Essay Writing Contest at Multiple Locations", and this feat was certified by Elite World Records, Asian Records Academy, and India Records Academy.

Arvind Kumar Sharma, UP Minister for Urban Development, stated during the Citation ceremony that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is the recently unveiled theme for India's G20 presidency, each and every citizen of our country should be proud of India's role in G20 and the message "India as a Global Leader" should reach every citizen. This Visionary Project by Agra District Administration is executed in order to full the mission and vision of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, to educate and impart the citizens of our Country on India's Presidency globally in all aspects. I appreciate the efforts of the Agra District Administration Team for this achievement, he further added.

Amit Gupta, Commissioner-Agra Division, detailed that, "The first G20 Summit of Agra focusing on Women and Child Empowerment will be held on February 11, 2023, and in order to create awareness on the importance of this summit held in Agra, our district administration took this initiative on organising this massive essay writing competition, we are sure that this project has given a lot of insights about the leadership of our country globally to the young minds, he further stated.

Navneet Singh Chahal, District Magistrate(Agra), detailed that, the Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier intergovernmental forum for international economic cooperation. The forum plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. It is evident that all the young minds of our country should know and admire the importance of India's Presidency in the G20 Summit this year, each and everyone should be proud of this and the outcome of the project has justified the same, he further added.

Nikhil Tikaram Funde, Municipal Commissioner(Agra), pointed out that, Students were trained, educated and imparted knowledge by the District Administration on the Pride Moment of India Hosting the G20 Summit this year which is the first of its kind in Indian History and then the students appeared for the contest and expressed their hidden potentials, he further stated.





A.Manikandan, Chief Development Officer(Agra), detailed that we conducted a massive Micro Level of Planning at Block Level and Village Level for Identifying the apt locations for conducting the contest, and strategically selected all the locations which envisaged the participants to perform in the contest. The students researched and prepared for the contest researching India's Presidency at G20 Summit and then wrote an essay for about 250 words in English or Hindi in 60 Minutes at their respective institution on 03.02.2023 between 11.00 am to 12.00 noon. All the answer scripts were evaluated by the Teachers on the same day and winners were declared institution-wise, he further added.

Dr SatyaSreeGupta, Senior Adjudicator-Elite World Records, detailed that, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future, a great notion proposed and demonstrated by our Indian culture of Sanatana dharma to the world adopted as the theme for G20 Summit-2023 hosted by our country. I wholeheartedly appreciate everyone for creating such an amazing and meaningful record that the world needs to know, she further stated.

Dr A.K.SenthilKkumar, Ambassador-Asian Records Academy, It's truly praiseworthy to take the idea of India's Presidency in G20 to the world by creating a world record with more than 3lakh participants writing an essay at multiple locations simultaneously is a pivotal achievement, I appreciate he further stated.

P.Jeganathan, Senior Records Manager-India Records Academy, Pointed out that, India hosting the G20 summit is a proud moment for each and every citizen of our country and creating a world record on this occasion is a commendable effort, he further stated.

Dr SatyaSreeGupta.K and Bhavana Rajesh from Elite World Records, Dr A.K.Senthil Kkumar from Asian Records Academy and P.Jeganathan from India Records Academy adjudicated and conferred the world record titles to the Agra District administration.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

