UP MSME Mart, Promoted by UPICON launches its second store in Noida

Noida/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): To strengthen Uttar Pradesh's traditional culture and handicrafts and give a boost to the MSME industry, UP MSME Mart, promoted by UPICON, launched its second store in Noida last week.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of opening 75 such stores in the top 75 districts of the country with the intention of promoting and disseminating traditional craftsmanship and workmanship in the country and across the world.

The UP MSME Mart is serving as a promotional hub and showcasing venue for the products curated by local artisans trained under ODOP and other similar government schemes with variety of products from various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

On launching the second UP MSME Mart, Pravin Singh Managing Director UPICON said, "We are glad to spread our footprints and open the second MSME Mart in Noida. Working towards the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide recognition and platform to the talented artisans and craftsmen of the state, we have laid down the blueprint for our next stores too. The overwhelming response from our first store in Lucknow has set the momentum right for MSME Mart."

Along with this, UPICON plans to open many such stores in foreign countries as well where the demand of such craft is very high. In a way, it will be the state's artisans' own store, where exclusive traditional products made by eminent artisans will be available. These MSME marts also have special videos run in the stores that shares the story of the artisan working on a particular craft.



In addition to this, the Mart will also provide attractive gifts to the people during the festive season. To get the franchise of these stores, it is necessary that the person has sufficient space and is duly trained in entrepreneurship. Such marts are a kind of display center where people can shop both online and offline.

Established about five decades ago, UP Industrial Consultants Limited is owned and run by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and has expanded itself into sectors like Skill Development Training, Entrepreneurship Development, Consultancy, Retail, Public Helpline, Financial Inclusion, Technology and Analytics. Its main focus is to provide technical and financial assistance to small and medium-sized industries in Uttar Pradesh. The company offers a wide range of services, including project identification and evaluation, project appraisal and financing, marketing, and technical consultancy.

UPICON has been actively associated as Project Management consultants for various state and central Government organizations related to MSME & Urban development. It's vision is to promote sustainable industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh. Holding a team of experienced and qualified professionals who are dedicated to providing high-quality services to its clients, UPICON has a strong network of partners and collaborators, including government agencies, financial institutions, and other organizations that work to promote industrial growth along with fostering economic development and job creation in the state.

The Organisation has expanded its footprint in sectors like skill development and has trained more than 70,000 candidates under various schemes run by the government, its commitment to entrepreneurship development has led to training more than 1,50,000 candidates under state run schemes like ODOP, Mission Shakti, VSSY, ESDR etc. The grand organisation is functioning as a Data Bank for more than 1000+ industrial projects in the small, medium, and large-scale sector.

