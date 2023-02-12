UP receiving flurry of investmments under CM Yogi Adityanath: Piyush Goyal

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Eliminating poverty, generating employment and improving the law and order system were the key issues in Uttar Pradesh prior to 2017 and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has not only addressed these but also worked for the development and the state, said Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday, adding that on the CM's watch, the state was receiving a flurry of investments.

Goyal made these remarks while addressing a session on the third and last day of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit.

The Union minister guaranteed the people investing in the state as well as the people of the state that the government of UP and the one at the Centre will continue to serve them together.



"It is under the guidance of CM Yogi Adityanath that the revenue of the excise department, which used to be Rs 14,000 crores till six years ago, has increased to reach Rs 42,000 crore. The CM has proved that when transparency and rule of law exist, investment flows into the state," he said.

He said the Union government was striving for free trade and UP has an important role to play in it.

UP has made giant strides not only in production but also in exports, the Union Commerce minister noted, adding that earlier, the state's exports used to be in the region of Rs 85,000 crore but, under the BJP government, it has surpassed to Rs 177,000 crore.

The three-day UP Global Investors Summit 2023 kicked off in Lucknow on Friday.

The flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government was aimed at bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks, and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. (ANI)

