UPB Season 2 finale to feature historic India-Nepal professional boxing match at Tiger Palace Resort

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV): UPB, a platform for professional boxing, is all set for the Season 2 finale on March 25, 2023, at Tiger Palace Resort. This will be the first time ever that top Indian professional boxers will compete with Nepal professional boxers. The UPB Boxing Promotion platform is a groundbreaker for young talent and a career builder for professional boxing. So far, 350+ boxers coming from all over India have registered with United Professional Boxing. UPB has created an elimination-style league structure for professional boxing. A pool of 30-40 boxers has taken part in UPB Fight Club in multiple weight categories.

The fight will take place at the 5-star Tiger Palace Resort in Bhairahawa, Lumbini, Nepal. Overall, it will have 6 bouts. Twelve boxers will take part, and the same will be broadcast digitally in India and Nepal.

Aditya Oberoi, Strategic Advisor (UPB) & Sports Marketing Consultant, said, "In the western world, boxing and resorts are a perfect marriage. One is attempting to replicate this arrangement across Southeast Asia. United Professional Boxing Fight Club's first event at Tiger Palace Resort in Nepal could potentially be a trendsetter of sorts in years to come across this region. It's an ideal platform for upcoming professional boxers from both countries to showcase their talent in front of all the boxing lovers".

"Tiger Palace is excited to partner with United Professional Boxing for this first-ever event in Nepal and to raise the profile of boxing across the country", Amy Bunnell, Country Head of Silver Heritage, said.

It's been a huge honour to partner with UPB and have the chance to keep the association in Nepal. It's a big opportunity, and we couldn't say "no"! We look forward to an amazing event, and we can't wait for another UPB Fight Club, this time in Nepa!" says Joao Coimbra Tavares, DafaNews Manager.



The Genesis of the Idea: United Professional Boxing (UPB)

In a break from the League format structure for sports in India and in line with Global Combat Sports properties such as UFC, ONE Championship, WWE, etc., UPB attempts to follow a regular competition structure that allows the best and most promising professional boxing talent to showcase their skills and compete at an International level. UPB works very closely with the WBC, WBO, PBC, and other International professional boxing bodies, and at home with the IBC.

UPB is a gateway for young professionals' talent to reach the global level. We work with leading governing bodies, promoters, and matchmakers at the International level. Quality and consistent performance shall unlock global opportunities.

An estimated 20,000 boxers in more than 200 plus academies, along with coaches and staff, have created a fertile and exciting base for the next level of professional boxing to grow out of India and the subcontinent, firmly on the boxing world map. UPB works very closely with the WBC, WBO, PBC, and other International professional boxing bodies and is at home with the IBC.

The objective is to showcase the best of professional boxing through both live and non-live content formats, thus making this sport visible for 52 weekends. - Anirudh Pathak, UPB founder.

For more information, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZIxFkpI2f0 or www.upbworld.in

