upGrad and Duke CE concludes virtual convocation ceremony for over 200 learners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Continuing the tradition of successful virtual convocations, upGrad, Asia's higher edtech major, recently concluded yet another virtual convocation for over 200 learners who completed the Product Management Certification Program with its university partner - Duke Corporate Education.

"These graduates are now a part of upGrad's exclusive alumni community that include professionals and leaders from across geographies - from Fortune 500 and MAANG companies as well, thus fostering stronger networking and career development opportunities," said Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

Akin to an offline convocation, the online convocation bid farewell to the learners in style, with virtual yearbooks encapsulating their online learning experience and a LIVE performance by the famous band, Maati Baani. The joint celebration undertaken by Duke CE and upGrad was witnessed by 250 attendees, during which learners shared their experience of the platform and the skills they acquired as a part of the journey.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Tanaz Makujina, National Product Head, Enterprise Mobility & Allied Products, Vodafone-Idea Limited and Raed Haddad, Managing Director, APAC & Middle East from Duke CE, along with Varun Garg - President, Learning Experience at upGrad.

"Product management prepares you to be a leader. In every activity, every interaction, people look to you to show the way. You set the direction & strategy. You bring together various teams and paint a picture of a goal that every stakeholder can buy into, all the while keeping the customer or user of your product at the centre. You need to be a dreamer, a storyteller, and a hard-nosed implementer all at once. No other profile, in my view, is as thrilling & interesting over a sustained period of time," said Tanaz Makujina while cheering the learners.



"On behalf of Duke Corporate Education, I am pleased and privileged to congratulate the graduates and their families. This is a key milestone accomplishment. Your journey was not easy. You invested a lot to make a difference in your career and we at upGrad and Duke CE are committed to being your LifeLongLearning partner and prepare you for What is Next," said Raed Haddad, Managing Director, APAC & Middle East, Duke CE. Product Management is the voice of the market and a state of mind that drives action that helps you and your organisation be more innovative, more entrepreneurial and more client centric.

Sharing her experience, an upGrad learner Shreya Dama who after program completion has recently transitioned into a new job role with a fit-tech company as an Associate Product Manager said, "It feels surreal to graduate from such an industry-leading course and land up a job in a field where I was invested just for a hobby. I always had the knack for solving users' problems and now with my head held high and my skills held higher, I am exploring a sphere where my passion lies."

"Aligned with our mission to power successful career outcomes, it gives us immense pleasure that our learners have acquired the relevant industry-ready skills that will now propel them to stand out from the crowd. Finding future-ready talent in the vast ecosystem is not an easy task, and upGrad and Duke are proud to be the facilitators of such talents," concluded Mayank Kumar.

Aligned with the GOIs vision of accelerating GER to 50% by 2030, upGrad aims to double down the enrollment count in the next two years.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

