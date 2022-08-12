upGrad concludes a valedictorian ceremony for over 1200 learners with IMT Ghaziabad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Known for recording career milestones for its learners, upGrad Asia's higher edtech major recently hosted yet another virtual valedictorian ceremony for over 1200 learners who have completed the Post Graduate Program in Management with IMT Ghaziabad. The program was powered by upGrad.



Gracing the event with their presence were Sumit Mathur - CMO, Kellogg India and Sethunathan L - CMO, JSW Cement who joined as the chief guests, along with Prof. Vishal Talwar, Prof Puja Aggarwal Gulati, and Prof. Sapna Popli from IMT Ghaziabad.



"Happy to be part of the valedictory ceremony of five batches of the certificate program in collaboration with upGrad. Online learning has been such a leveller in enabling students to continue upgrading their knowledge despite pandemic-induced challenges and giving flexibility to learn without compromising on their jobs. We congratulate the learners for successfully completing the program and best wishes for their future roles. These learners are now ready to take up the contemporary work challenges which demand a thorough knowledge of new-age technologies for driving results," said Dr Talwar, Director-IMT Ghaziabad.





The 11-month online program comes with a value-add for professionals wherein they get a chance to earn credits for a Global MBA Degree with Top B-Schools from UK and Australia, that can be used later for continuing their LifeLongLearning journey. Marking another successful Valedictorian ceremony of 2022, upGrad bid the learners farewell in style with live performance by Maati Baani.



Sumit Mathur - CMO, Kellogg India referred to upskilling as a needle mover, and said, "As automation, AI, and new job models reconfigure the business world, lifelong learning has become accepted as an economic imperative. Eighty per cent of CEOs now believe the need for new skills is their biggest business challenge. Learning in the flow of work is a new idea, as it aligns with the industry standards and with the people/stakeholders involved. While the curriculum will give you some interesting domain knowledge, there are other practical measures, more on the side of enhancing soft skills would also include Practice metacognition and mindfulness."



Commenting on the development, Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad said, "upGrad is committed to bridge the gap through its high-engagement learning modules that offer an industry-like atmosphere for professionals to grow and excel. It's not just about creating pedagogy but the real ROI is to see our learners complete the program and attain tangible career results. I'm excited to have a university partner like IMT Ghaziabad who's equally bullish for creating an all-immersive ecosystem for its learners, thereby also creating a wider acceptance for millions who doubted the efficacy of online education a couple of years back."

