upGrad for Business wins two gold at the Coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): upGrad for Business, the enterprise arm of upGrad, Asia's largest higher edtech company, bags two Gold awards at the most sought-after Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. upGrad for Business won these two awards for the Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy categories that were announced on August 22, 2022. This was a repeat performance by upGrad for Business, having won 2 Golds last year as well, for Best Certification Program and Best use of Blended Learning.



The 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognize achievements in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.



Elated about winning the award, Minaxi Indra, President, upGrad for Business said, "We are thrilled to win these 2 Gold awards at the prestigious Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. This recognition by the Brandon Hall Group is a testament to our focus on delivering measurable outcomes for companies and strong governance towards customer success. At upGrad, we have always assisted our learners and partners in reaching their learning objectives and making them future-ready."



"It's great to see more organizations collaborating cross-functionally and adept at delivering measurable value through more sophisticated and innovative HCM practices," she said. "For example, it was inspiring to see leadership coaching, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives are increasingly embedded into business strategies and cultures. We see more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before" - expressed Minaxi.





Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.



Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honoured at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Jan 31- Feb 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.



"Our award winners demonstrated the vision, agility, and innovation needed to excel in the unchartered hybrid work environment," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. "We added and revised awards categories to ensure that we not only validate best HCM practices but also solicit and recognize next practices that set a high bar for everyone."

