upGrad strengthens its domestic leadership with two strategic appointments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): upGrad, Asia's largest higher Edtech Company, has announced two strategic appointments to further strengthen its domestic footprints, effective November 2022.

Brijesh Nain and Paras Jhaveri have joined the global higher edtech company as the Business Unit Head and Vice President - Finance, respectively.

Nain, in his new role, will focus on strengthening upGrad's Sales and Marketing efforts for Data Vertical while also implementing product innovations for higher business results.

With over a decade of experience, Brijesh has led high-growth business teams across Telecom, Consumer Products, and Pharmaceutical segments. In his last stint with K12 giant BYJU'S, he spearheaded the Exam-Prep division while also taking care of the marketing and product strategies for higher sales funnel efficiency.



Jhaveri, on the other hand, will lead as the financial advisor to the senior management for strategic business growth. He will also manage compliance functions end-to-end for upGrad and its divisions for streamlining the financial planning and reporting processes. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, he started his career with PwC and worked with other companies wherein he went on to build stronger finance departments for various businesses. He also worked as the AVP - Finance with the Walt Disney Company.

Commenting on the development, Mayank Kumar, Co-founder, and MD, upGrad said, "upGrad is extremely committed to driving career outcomes for its learners, which in turn, have started reaping business results. We have expanded our domestic footprint significantly and introduced new business lines to support our growth momentum. It's important for us to have leaders like Brijesh and Paras who come with strong business fundamentals and have steered growth and profitability for multiple brands. We have planned certain organic developments for the current and upcoming FYs which will surely amplify our market visibility and foothold. Therefore, we are confident to leverage their expertise and strong leadership skills to further multiply our efforts for 100%+ results."

"I've seen the brand grow exponentially and this is my chance to drive a business vertical end-to-end, while also streamlining and implementing new practices for enhanced results. India is one of the leading upskilling markets and it's important for us to understand market dynamics, way before we reach out to our TG. I'm excited to leverage upGrad's existing popularity to streamline certain processes, introduce new additions to address the rising demands of working professionals and recruiters and then deliver excellence for higher revenue results," added Brijesh.

"Edtech is one of the fastest evolving industries in today's times and I'm thrilled to join such a dynamic leadership group. While I've worked across BigFour and MNCs, this would be a completely new journey that demands spontaneity for high-growth results. Great businesses are built on timely decisions and I look forward to using my past expertise in creating strategies that will support upGrad on its mission of driving profitability for multiple business lines," concluded Paras.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

