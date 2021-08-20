UPL wins IP awards for innovative agricultural solutions

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): Agricultural solutions provider UPL said on Friday it has bagged two intellectual property awards for its continuous focus on innovation.

The company holds over 1,400 granted patents and has 2,900 pending applications for inventions that satisfy farmers' needs across geographies.

"At UPL, we are proud to put farmers' needs first and create products and services around their requirements. Our relentless focus on innovation has helped us to launch new products every year," said Chairman and Managing Director Rajnikant Shroff.



The company recently launched NPP (a new global business unit of natural and biologically derived agricultural inputs and technologies) and nurture.farm (a digital platform for farmers for the supply of products, innovation and mechanisation) which testify to its focus on sustainable agriculture.

UPL is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions with annual revenue exceeding five billion dollars.

Its portfolio consists of biological and traditional crop-protection solutions with more than 13,600 registrations. UPL is present in more than 130 countries represented by more than 10,000 professionals globally. (ANI)

