Upriver partners with Sweden-based Curamando AB to service the european market

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Upriver, India's most trusted agency in the D2C and marketplace enablement space, announced that it has signed an agreement with a Sweden-based digital transformation company Curamando AB to serve the European market. As part of the agreement, Upriver and Curamando will work with European brands and sellers to accelerate their sales and profits on European and other international marketplaces.

Upriver will leverage its deep domain expertise on marketplaces, while Curamando will bring its market network and understanding of local e-commerce business, to make this initiative successful. Speaking on the agreement, Baqar Iftikhar Naqvi, CEO - Upriver, said, "The e-commerce industry is going through a transformational phase globally and is one of the fastest growing channels. At Upriver, we work hard to be at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions that can assist businesses in reaching their goals. We are delighted to team up with Curamando for the next phase of growth, and this will add a significantly large market to Upriver's portfolio, both in terms of a seller as well as marketplace network."

Curamando is based out of Stockholm, Sweden and is a part of ARC. It helps companies grow their revenue by increasing their digital capabilities and competitiveness.



Upriver works with over 100 established companies as well as start-up brands in India as well as Internationally (including the USA, Canada, Middle east etc.) and counts Wipro Consumer Products, Reliance Brands, Nykd by Nykaa etc. as its clients. Mohit Jain - COO - Upriver said, "Along with the international expansion, Upriver will hire aggressively over the coming months and strengthen its tech portfolio to service its client better. By 2025, Upriver hopes to achieve a monthly GMV of Rs 100 crores."

Upriver, a tech-enabled online sales accelerator was started in 2020, by Baqar Iftikhar Naqvi and Mohit Jain. Upriver understands the science and art of online brand building and revenue growth across marketplaces and D2C, in both Indian and international marketplaces. It leverages data analytics and cutting-edge AI tools to grow sales and profitability. Tailored to deliver to clients' end-to-end requirements, starting from strategy formulation to management of online channels, Upriver is a one-stop destination for brands and companies trying to make it big on the online channels. Upriver is perhaps the only agency that first creates a detailed strategy and then executes the same, hand-holding the brand throughout the journey.

