Urban Mobility Happiness Survey reveals 71 per cent of Indian Car Owners Travel Solo or with One Co-Passenger

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MG Motor India released its report on the findings of Urban Mobility Happiness Survey today. The survey, conducted by Nielsen gathered valuable insights into the mobility patterns of people residing in major Indian cities, and the challenges they face while commuting. The findings of the survey are a reflection of the state of urban mobility in India, and could prove to be useful for all stakeholders, including policymakers, to facilitate better urban mobility infrastructure for all.

The survey was conducted in the 8 Indian cities of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, most of which are known for the numerous challenges faced by their residents during their daily commute. Respondents to the survey included males and females aged 18 to 37 years, having at least one car in their household. Key revelations from the survey are as follows:



74 per cent recognize insufficient parking infrastructure as a common problem.

Vehicle parking is a common issue faced by car-owners in Indian cities. Merely 26 per cent of survey respondents found it easy to locate parking, while 74 per cent struggled with the availability and management of parking spaces in their cities. Approximately 64 per cent of individuals reported that they either decided not to use their cars due to the unavailability of parking or had to adjust their plans according to parking availability.



71 per cent of car owners in India travel with only one co-passenger

Shared mobility is not a popular practice amongst most car-owners in Indian cities. About 71% respondents to the survey reported taking their car out alone or at most with one other passenger. Only a meager 1% of the respondents reported to always travel with more than one passenger.



73 per cent urban commuters prefer personal mobility for commuting.

Cars are commonly used for commuting within the city, with 73 per cent of respondents reporting daily or occasional use for travel to work or college. In addition, urban car-owners frequently use their cars for household errands, shopping, social outings, and weekend trips. 38 per cent of survey participants also reported using their cars for emergency situations.



With petrol still being preferred, respondents identified a major shift in different powertrain options.

Despite growing environmental concerns related to fossil fuels, a considerable portion of individuals in major Indian cities still favor petrol-powered vehicles. According to the survey, 50 per cent of respondents own petrol vehicles, while 35 per cent own diesel vehicles. Nonetheless, there is a rising trend among car owners to shift towards alternative powertrain technologies.



81 per cent reported to use the luggage space for carrying a laptop bag.

The findings of the survey reveal that about 77 per cent respondents use the luggage space of their car every day. Amongst these, 81 per cent reported to use the luggage space for carrying a laptop bag.





Longer distances and travel times make urban travel woeful

About 71 per cent of the respondents to the survey reported to be spending more than 30 minutes to an hour for their daily commute to work or college. As many as 61 per cent of respondents admitted to experiencing increased travel times as compared to their usual travel time from five years ago.



Fuel price hikes affecting urban commuters.

Increased prices of fuel have had a universal impact within the country, with urban car-owners being no exception. About 52 per cent people reported the fuel hikes having highly impacted them. Also, almost 50 per cent respondents reported spending more than Rs 6,000 a month on fuel each month.



Air and noise pollutions in cities a cause for concern

Air and sound pollution is a major concern for most city-dwellers, which is amply reflected by the findings of the UMHI. More than 80 per cent of the respondents feeling that the air in their city is polluted. Likewise, an equal proportion of survey participants affirmed the presence of noise pollution in their urban area by nodding in agreement. In addition to this, 69 per cent respondents reported considering environment as an important factor while purchasing a car.



Compact smart cars a possible solution to urban mobility challenges

Smart mobility solutions have for long been touted as possible answers to the problems faced by urban mobility in India. The UMHI survey found that almost 90 per cent of people felt that a compact smart car can reduce their travel time in city, solving a great many of the challenges they face during their commute every day.



Gauging Happiness Quotient

Prolonged commutes due to distance and on-road congestions, combined with the prevalent noise and air pollution, induce anxiety amongst commuters in all major Indian cities. The survey found that more than 80 per cent respondents to the survey experienced anxiety during their daily travel in the city. The survey also calculated a city-wise happiness score for mobility, based on ratings provided by the respondents on selected parameters. While Kolkata, Pune and Chennai scored well on the index, ratings for Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR reflected the respondents' discontentment pertaining to the state of mobility in their cities.



Commenting on the survey, Gaurav Gupta- Chief Commercial Officer from MG Motor India said, "The findings of the 'Urban Mobility Happiness Survey' have provided us with valuable insights into the driving behavior of Indian consumers and their preferences for mobility solutions. The survey clearly reflects that car owners, along with the performance and features of their vehicles, also prioritize convenience, safety, and overall driving experience. As a brand that is driven to deliver state-of-the-art mobility solutions, we understand the importance of keeping up with the evolving needs of our customers."

