Urban Yog's new launch will take your hair from wet to camera-perfect in minutes

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gone are the days when women had to start juggling with a big blow dryer, roller comb and their hair on top of it. The tiresome process started hours before when they had to start setting their hair for a party or an urgent one-day event. And the hassle ruined the day, instead of being fun and frolic.

But now, those days are in the past as Urban Yog has recently launched India's first 3-IN-1 Hot Air Brush for bold & busy women of today.

It is truly a time and money saver. Not only does it dry hair but also straightens or curls them in one go saving 50 per cent time & 100 per cent salon money.

With plenty of hair dryers, straighteners and curlers existing in the market, brand Urban Yog is yet again set to challenge the status-quo. Merging all of the conventional appliances together and that too into a sleek design of Hot Air Brush making it the most desirable appliance for women of India.

This 3-IN-1 Hot Air Brush solves three purposes. It works as a dryer, dryer & straightener, and dryer & curler. Its small bristles detangle the hair while the big ones massage the scalp.

Moreover, unlike other brands Urban Yog has launched this premium product in an affordable range along with 4 temperature settings including a unique 'cool' setting which allows women to style hair without causing any harm or split ends.

Unboxing it would be a happy experience as it comes with two attachments: hot air brush head and a blow dryer head along with a manual as well as a year-long warranty, an assurance to safe purchase from Urban Yog.



Women can conveniently use it. All they need is to towel-dry their hair, apply heat protectant serum, attach the blow dryer or hot air brush head and the hair is ready to style.

Additionally, it has an anti-scald design allowing women to comfortably hold it without feeling any burning sensation in their fingers.

Speaking on the launch of the product, Hemant Raulo, founder Urban Yog says, "Women struggle every morning to style their hair. Handling a big blow dryer and roller comb at the start of the day would itself make the day tiring. So, I thought of merging both of them into a sleek & convenient design. Urban Yog Hot Air Brush eases this complicated process making everyday simple yet stylish."

Watch the video here www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUgcjnqBIqs

Urban Yog offers bold, affordable, and innovative beauty and personal care products spanning menstrual, skin, and hair care categories. All the products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, suitable for all skin types, and are available on their website and Amazon.

Urban Yog is a women's beauty and personal care brand from GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. The brand was founded in 2019 and has been continuously innovating solutions for bold women who wish to bring change in themselves and society.

For more information, please visit the website urbanyog.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

