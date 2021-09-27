Urvashi Lele's passion project Maison Audmi celebrates gender fluidity through design

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Having worked with some of the most renowned brands in the design industry, Urvashi Lele, a Los Angeles-based designer who created a decade-long career in design and animation, was able to recognize a gap in the Indian market for gender-neutral clothing, and come 2020, she decided to act on it with her first fashion enterprise, Maison Audmi.

With her brand, the intention was to reinvent people's perception of clothing and fully allow it to be an extension of their personality. Each garment is crafted by hand and is made to order with sustainable textiles. She uses the power of storytelling through design which makes each piece unique and extremely special. Urvashi Lele, Director of Maison Audmi adds, "I wanted to create a line with a purpose, that gave out a simple yet singular message but made a statement. The world of fashion has come a long way, and with time, we have to be willing to evolve."

The name Maison Audmi comes from a fusion of the two Hindi words, Aurat and Aadmi as a tongue-in-cheek homage to the genre of androgynous fashion. Her capsule collection, all of seven garments, embodies an aesthetic inspired by Nymphs from Greek mythology. Intrigued by the depicted landscapes of their time which featured earthy tones and a muted colour palette, she was able to bring those elements to her final designs.

They also celebrate Grecian and Mediterranean culture through the use of handloom fabrics like Ikat weaves which use more geometric motifs as well as bold block printed floral motifs on handwoven cotton and cotton-silk. The House of Maison Audmi prides itself in being part of the slow fashion movement by making conscious decisions like sourcing ethical fabrics that are natural and are made in limited quantities.



She aims to unite the worlds of fashion and animation, drawing from her personal experience in both industries. The Alumnus from UCLA, UCA, and Rochester UK has powered through her career in graphic design, illustration, and fashion design by challenging the norm. With an impressive roster of clients to back her up including the likes of DNEG Redefine, Quibi, Attn Media Los Angeles, Cutlass Productions UK, Jakks Pacific Toys, KNOCK LA, Comedy Central's Kyle Newacheck and a variety of festival runs at The Animation Block Party, NYC, The Downtown Tyler Film Festival, The IMDB One-Reeler Movie Awards, and LA City Council Member Nithya Raman's Movie Meditation Night, she was able to steer her career in the right direction.

Her time overseas and diverse design background lent to her vision of curating an inclusive clothing label gives conspicuous nods to colour theory, character design, the harmony of compositions and sculpture, all core concepts taught at design school.

Her debut collection for the Indian indie label Aureole Hand Crafted Clothing shall preview in the coming months. With plans to use gamification to transform a user's fashion experience and how they shop, she goes back to the drawing board.

For more information, visit: www.maisonaudmi.com and @maisonaudmi.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

