Urvashi Rautela models for Longway Home Appliances

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/PNN): Urvashi Rautela shot for Longway Home Appliances. Urvashi has seen tempting and inspiring consumers to buy the LED TV, Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Geyser & other products from Longway Home Appliances.

An experienced FMCG in the field of electric appliances, Longway Home Appliances have loyal consumer base, more than one million users & 4-star ratings on most of the E-Commerce platforms.

Deepak Garg, CMD of Longway says, "we have more than 70 years of experience in the electrical and appliances field. These appliances are made with the best quality and competitive prices to make it affordable for anybody to buy. At par with today's technology and made as smart home appliances, they have a deep reach amongst consumers. Urvashi Rautela is best to represent the Brand."



Comments Urvashi, "all the products are very colourful and attractive and very easy to use. Like this juicer here is so good and handy for a health freak like me".

Prabhakar Shukla has done a marathon of conceptualizing and shooting commercials for FMCG. He has written and directed more than 600 commercials. This ad with Urvashi Rautela is directed by him. Director in P&A Media Ventures Many of his commercials features actors like Hema Malini, Amisha Patel, Dharmendra, Preity Zinta, Aman Verma, Bhagyashree, Mauni Roy, Avika Gaur, Mahima Chowdhary, Rashmi Desai, Apara Mehta, Dharmpal Ghulati (MDH Masala), Shubhangi Atre, and others.

