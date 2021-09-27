US Embassy North India Director Michael Rosenthal inaugurates US Study Center at Chandigarh University

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): American people are learning from Indians by allying with India in various fields and the people of both the countries are benefiting from various alliances in between both the countries.

This was stated by Michael Rosenthal, Director, North India Office (NIO), US Embassy.

He was speaking during the inaugural ceremony of the US Studies Center at Chandigarh University Gharuan. Chancellor, Chandigarh University Satnam Singh Sandhu and Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Dr. RS Bawa were also present during the inauguration of US Study Center. Chandigarh University has set up a US Study Center in the campus with an aim of creating opportunities for students to study in top academic institutions of America.

The study center will prove to be an important factor in providing long-term and short-term programs to university students, joint research programs, preparation for visa interviews, USA in-house degree programs and promoting cultural and social exchange between the two countries.

The US has always welcomed the students from all over the world, including India but due to Covid-19 pandemic the US had led some changes in the Visa norms. The principles of the US remain committed to bringing Indian students to the US because Indian students bring so many skills, ideas and enthusiasm which helps the people and society of the US, said Michael Rosenthal.

He further added, "The collaboration between the US and Indian educational institutions has been growing over the last few years and students and faculty from both countries are learning from each other through Joint Research and Exchange Program, which reflects the strong academic ties between the US and India." The relations between India and USA are not merely ties between two governments but this relationship is people-driven and people centric, added Michael Rosenthal.

While speaking on Indo-US relationship Michael Rosenthal said, "US is one of the top trading partners in terms of goods and services for India and the bilateral trade between India and US has scaled to new heights and touched $ 150 billion in the recent time. The United States and India have shared interests in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity through trade, investment, and connectivity". The strong people-to-people ties between both the countries, educational institutions tie-ups of both the countries, scientists of both the nations doing research together are a tremendous source of strength for the Indo-US partnership, added Michael Rosenthal.

"US Study Center established at the campus of Chandigarh University is a symbol of further improving the relationship between the US and India. This center will facilitate more educational exchanges, more scientific research, and more study opportunities between the students of both the countries," said Michael Rosenthal. While talking about the New Education Policy of India Michael Rosenthal said, "India's New Education Policy opens up new opportunities for collaboration with the foreign countries. India has great minds, faculty, institutions, research facility and collaboration with private companies and further expansion between both the countries can bring benefits to educational institutes of both the countries. Many US universities, educational institutes and individuals are interested in collaborating with Indian universities for various research programs."

With this newly inaugurated US Study Center, students will be able to enroll in universities in the US with exclusive scholarship facilities. The US Study Center, set up in the university campus, includes the offices of the Coordination Office of the University of North Alabama and the North India Coordination of Arkansas State University, which will collaborate in research and academic fields.

Apart from the International Articulation Program and Transfer Exchange Program offered by the University, the newly inaugurated center will offer MBA in-house program under 1+1 program through which students will study at Chandigarh University Campus for one year and remaining study will be completed with scholarship facilities at the University of North Alabama. In addition, the center will offer training and preparation courses for the National Council Licensing Examination (NCLEX) for licensure of nurses in the US, Canada, and Australia.

The campus-based center will organize joint conferences, seminars, workshops as well as joint research activities, in collaboration with partner universities in the US, to provide students with world-class knowledge on research and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "In order to provide world class employment and quality education to the students, the university has established academic alliances with more than 308 top universities in 68 countries including Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe." Chandigarh University has tied up with top 25 universities in the US so far and more than 192 students of Chandigarh University are already pursuing their studies in the US under various programs like Disney Cultural Exchange Program, Semester and Summer Program, International Transfer, and master's degree, added Satnam Singh Sandhu.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)