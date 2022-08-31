U.S.-India Business Council announces India Ideas Summit 2022

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The U.S.-India Business Council India (USIBC) announced today that its flagship event, India Ideas Summit, will be held on September 7, 2022 at the Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi.



Speaking on the Summit, Atul Keshap, President, USIBC said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce the India Ideas Summit in New Delhi this year. We are really excited to return to the in-person format. India is the sixth largest economy in the world and is a key economic and strategic player in the region and the world. Our Summit will serve as the platform to hold captivating discussions on the immense opportunities for enhanced engagement with India."



This year's summit will see participation from top government speakers such as Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance, Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Affairs, and many more.

The topics and themes of discussion at the 47th India Ideas Summit will include:

- Indo-Pacific- Strengthening the U.S.-India partnership in the context of the Indo-Pacific and a dynamic, competitive strategic environment.

- Future of Energy- Driving U.S.-India cooperation to achieve energy security and seek pathways for climate-sensitive development.

- Digital Economy- Leveraging U.S.-India tech convergence for a healthier digital economy.

- Social Development- Demonstrating how multinational corporations can promote social progress and gender equality in the U.S.-India corridor.

