Use high fixed deposit rates to meet your short-term investment goals

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Short-term goals require making a budget and creating a savings plan that offers value alongside convenience.

Individuals can achieve their short-term goals by selecting risk-free investment tools like fixed deposits.

Unlike other instruments linked to market performance, FDs can help one grow savings in a more secure and risk-free way. One can conveniently grow their savings in an FD to meet international travel goals, buy a car or laptop, build an emergency fund, or save a down payment on a home.

Bajaj Finance is a financier that provides individuals with the dual benefit of high FD interest rates and deposit safety. Here is why one must consider investing in this FD to create a reliable investment portfolio that helps finance one's short-term goals.

Attractive FD interest rates

Bajaj Finance offers substantial FD interest rates that go up to 6.50% for citizens aged below 60 years and 6.75% for senior citizens. Citizens below 60 years of age investing online can benefit from an additional 0.10% p.a. rate benefit over and above the base rate. Investors can negate the risk of market fluctuations entirely and allow their savings to grow over time.

Let's see how an investment of Rs. 2 lakh can yield attractive returns for different investors over 3 years.



Stability and credibility



Safety of capital and timely returns are essential factors to consider, especially when investing, keeping a goal in mind. Bajaj Finance FD is a highly dependable instrument as it carries CRISIL's highest FAAA rating and ICRA's highest MAAA rating. The security associated with these high-interest FDs makes it option investors can entirely rely on. It ensures that one does not face any capital loss irrespective of market fluctuations.

Loan against FD facility

When planning to reserve and grow funds for specific goals, one may also need to keep some cash handy for emergencies. When investing in Bajaj Finance FDs, investors can put such worries to rest. In case of a cash crunch, one can opt for a loan against their FD to keep investments safe while availing of funds.

Systematic Deposit Plan for convenient goal-planning

Bajaj Finance offers an industry-first investment option called Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP), suitable for investors who find it challenging to invest a lump sum in one go. With SDP, one can save a small amount monthly, like a Systematic Investment Plan, without worrying about market movements and returns.

Here one can make contributions of Rs. 5,000 or more each month, and each one goes towards a new FD. If investors choose a:

Monthly Maturity Scheme: They can make between 6 and 48 deposits having the same tenor. Once the first deposit matures, investors obtain liquidity every month.

Single Maturity Scheme: The deposits all mature on a single, fixed date. The tenors of the deposits are adjusted so that one obtains a lump sum at maturity.

Investors can choose to invest in either of these variants based on their goals and liquidity requirements. For seamless investing, the monthly contributions are automated via a NACH mandate.

Keeping these benefits in mind, one can plan their financial goals and action them with ease with Bajaj Finance. With a simple online process, one can start their investment journey with Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit from home and achieve their financial goals seamlessly.

