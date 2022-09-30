Use of Modern Technology is essential in agriculture sector for enhancing crop yield and safeguarding the environment - Kailash Choudhary

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): CropLife India; the leading association of domestic and Multinational R&D driven crop science companies organized a two day National Conference on the occasion of its 42nd AGM, which witnessed the congregation of the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Four Agriculture Ministers from the key States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana and Karnatake, senior Government officials, experts and industry leaders.

The Theme of the National Conference was "Sustainable Growth of Agriculture for Self Reliant India". The theme of the inaugural session was "Agriculture Transformation during 'Amrit Kaal' - Role of Crop Protection". A Special Plenary Session, "Perspectives of State Governments" focussed on the achievements in agriculture in the four key States of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana and Karnatake. A Special Plenary Session II focussed on the "International Perspective: India @100"; a special session focussed on "Enhancing Crop Protection Efficiency" and the Session - III was dwelled into "Ease of Doing Business - The Path Ahead."

In his Inaugural address, Kailash Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, shared that, "There is utmost need to employ the latest technology for agriculture and enhance farmer awareness for the same. Drone technology can play a big role as it offers multiple benefits like spraying of agrochemicals, determination of amount of fertilizers and nutrients to be used, among others."

Choudhary added that, "The Crop Protection Industry has been playing a key role in enhancing the productivity of Indian agriculture in key crops and invited the industry for Public - Private Partnerships to take Indian agriculture and the Indian farmers on a sustained growth path."

Surya Pratap Shahi, Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, opined, "The crop protection industry should continue to develop greener chemistries for sustainable growth. Shri Shahi invited the crop protection industry to invest in Uttar Pradesh which is on a trajectory towards becoming a food basket of the country as well as the world."

S. Niranjan Reddy, Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture, Government of Telangana said, "Biggest task of mankind is to keep the soil healthy for better human health and wellness. Water conservation is essential for agriculture and Telengana is the first state to implement Watershed program in 1983-84. Under Mission Kakatiya, 46000 water tanks and water bodies in Telangana have been restored. Due to concerted efforts, Water has brought about the biggest revolution in Telangana."

Kamal Patel, Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture, Government of Madhya Pradesh said, "Madhya Pradesh has been taking many key initiatives like insurance to safeguard the interests of small holder farmers and make the farmers self-reliant". Shri Patel invited industry to work with the state government on stewardship and other initiatives."

B. C. Patil, Hon'ble Minister of Agriculture, Government of Karnataka, said, "A Helpline is providing guidance to farmers in Karnataka. Karnataka Government has increased the reservation of students from the families of farmers in admissions to B.Sc. Agriculture, from 40 per cent to 50 per cent. The total number of reserved seats for this category of students in agriculture universities is 1230 while the total intake is 2460; in the State."



Dr K. C. Ravi, Chairman, CropLife India said, "There is a need for a predictable, stable and science based policy and regulatory regime for the proper growth of the crop protection sector is imperative; which promotes innovation and new product introduction to address the current and upcoming challenges faced by farmers; while paving the way with introduction of cutting edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Drones."

Anil Kakkar, Vice Chairman CropLife India & Vice President, Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd. said, "CropLife India and our members are committed towards making India self-reliant and Agriculture is an imminent part of it. The crop protection industry has been making an immense contribution to Indian Agriculture in the last 75 years and is committed to contribute during the "Amrit Kal".

Srinivasa Karavadi, Vice Chairman, CropLife India & Head of market Development India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka, Bayer CropScience Limited said, "CropLife India and its member companies have always believed in and demonstrated a constructive partnership approach with the Government and other stakeholders. We would like to continue to contribute in strengthening the collaborative ecosystem."

CropLife India members are not only committed to bring latest and safer innovations and are equally committed to educate farmers on their safe and responsible use. CropLife and its member companies would like to continue to contribute in creating a science-based, pragmatic and stable regulatory environment.

CropLife members continue to work closely with farmers, scientific community and policy makers to address current as well as future challenges. However, cost of research has gone up and it is estimated that the cost of discovery and development of a new active ingredient is around INR 2000 crores.

If Indian agriculture must flourish, be more competitive, quality driven, reducing wastages as well as losses to enable our farmers to be more successful, it is absolutely essential that a progressive policy environment is in place that fosters innovations.

CropLife India is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture and it is an association of 16 R&D driven member companies in crop protection. We jointly represent ~ 70 per cent of the market and are responsible for 95 per cent of the molecules introduced in the country. Our member companies have annual global R & D spend of 6 billion USD and are firmly committed to engaging with the farming community to enable Safe, Secure Food Supply.

Our member companies were established in India as far back as the 1950s; we continue to work hand-in-hand with the Government to build the agriculture sector - from direct investment of building factories, jobs creation, bringing in agriculture innovation and working endlessly over the years with multi-stakeholders to enhance agriculture productivity.

