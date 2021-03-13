Usha Chaumar, President, Sulabh International Social Service Organisation and Asha Jha, Madhubani painting artist and rural entrepreneur felicitated with BRICS CCI WE Rural Women Empowerment Awards

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Usha Chaumar, President, Sulabh International Social Service Organisation and Asha Jha, Madhubani painting artist and rural entrepreneur were honoured with the BRICS CCI WE Rural Women Empowerment Awards at the BRICS CCI WE Women in AtmaNirbhar Bharat Summit held in the capital today.

Sasmit Patra, MP, Rajya Sabha, Ram Mohan Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development and Sonal Goel, Special Resident Commissioner, Tripura Bhawan and Sangeeta Gupta, Retd Income Tax Commissioner, Govt of India felicitated the rural entrepreneurs and other women achievers across various fields in the presence of BBL Madhukar, Director General, BRICS CCI, Vishwas Tripathi, Chairman, BRICS CCI, Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI, Shabana Nasim, President, BRICS CCI WE, Ruby Sinha, Convenor, BRICS CCI WE, Shormishtha Ghosh, Director, Business Advisory, BRICS CCI and other eminent personalities.

In 2021, India has assumed the Chairmanship of BRICS for the third time. BRICS is based on the spirit of equality, mutual understanding, trust and respect. It offers inclusive and innovative solutions to many longstanding challenges.

Among other key focus areas, during its BRICS Chairmanship, India will work towards Women Business Alliance. The event was graced by eminent personalities who shared their views and ideas on women entrepreneurs and professionals being the centre of India's growth story in the post-COVID era.

"Mission Shakti (2002) is the strongest example of women empowerment. 80 lakh women received funding from the government for women entrepreneurship. Hence, it proves that women can be both bread-maker & bread-winner giving them a sense of self-worth," said Sasmit Patra.

"When we speak of Women Empowerment, it is pre-requisite to provide in the opportunities to work on socio-cultural, political and economic aspects simultaneously. In addition, it is essential for the achievement of sustainable development as well," said Ram Mohan Mishra.

"When you empower a woman, you empower the entire family and the entire society around them. AtmaNirbhar Bharat for Women in a true sense calls for empowering & encouraging local talents and boosting indigenous trades of the country," said Sonal Goel.



"Women empowerment surely is the need of the hour. It gives them equal status compared to men which creates a frictionless environment for women. Secondly, it makes women financially independent which is very important in this era. It can help them fight for their rights. BRICS CCI has also strived for gender equality in all status of work," said Dr BBL Madhukar.

"The role of women is going to be pivotal for the vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Hence, for the inclusion of women, it is mandatory to understand the current situations and challenges facing women and taking appropriate actions," said Vishwas Tripathi.

"Women Empowerment is the key to self-reliant India. Access to capital and access to skill are two key areas where women need to be encouraged. We at BRICS CCI, have always celebrated achievements in advancing women's status and gender equality around the world," said Sameep Shastri.

"AtmaNirbhar Bharat focuses on improving the lives of women through various initiatives of women empowerment and Women in AtmaNirbhar Bharat Summit is a step towards celebrating the achievements in advancing women's status and bridging the gender divide around the world," said Shabana Nasim.

The summit was organized by BRICS CCI WE in association with Fore School of Management and SheAtWork, a one-stop knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs. Distinguished panelists shared their views focused on many topics like Women Leadership of Today, Building Women Leaders of Tomorrow and Building a more Inclusive Workplace for Women.

The eminent list of panelists included Anisha Singh, Founding Partner She Capital, Sqn Ldr Prerna Chaturvedi (Veteran), Director and CEO, Evolet India, Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head Marketing, Tech Mahindra, Anna Rybas, Advisor to CEO, SBER BANK, Avi Mittal, Co-founder, Golden Ace Ventures, Shammi Pant, Co-founder, myJen.ai, Sanjeeva Shivesh, Founder & CEO, The Entrepreneurship School, Sriparna Basu - Professor, FORE School of Management, Ravi Sinha, Former Director, South Asia, Mercer Consulting and Trustee, Akhand Jyoti Eye Hospital and Rachida Radjabou, National Public Relations Coordinator, Association of African Students in India delivered their speech in the panel discussion of Women for AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

