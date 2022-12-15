Using the strength In Unified Purpose, Big Eyes Coin is about to make over 100x gain more than Polkadot and Zcash

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ATK): All successful digital currencies and tokens share a consistent trait.

They have a strong sense of innovation and community. Token success would be determined by the enthusiasm and dedication of its user base, regardless of the obstacles that may stand in its way.

Those who hold BIG tokens support a community-based philosophy. With the power of numbers on its side, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) hopes to vault over Polkadot (DOT) and Zcash to become the dominant cryptocurrency (ZEC). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) says its passionate community will be well rewarded after publicizing the token and participating in social engagement. The Big Eyes platform is a platform that draws its strength and foundations from the interest of its members.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is Utilizing the Strength of Its Community to Make a Stand in the Crypto World

The members of the Big Eyes community are all focused on a single goal. Through the token's economic success, Big Eyes hopes to encourage the maintenance of an ocean that is both clean and habitable. By spreading the word about the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the Big Eyes community works toward this goal.



Regular Non-Fungible Token (NFT) activities are held to create buzz and promote BIG tokens, bringing the community closer together. When viewing Big Eyes' products, it will show the adorable cat logo for which the currency has become renowned for promoting its feline coin.

Big Eyes' goal is to win popularity contests and become the most talked about meme coin by enlisting influencers within and beyond the community. The strength and knowledge of the community would fuel Big Eyes' expansion, multiplying the project's potential for success.

Polkadot (DOT) Sustains Assets and Data Migration Easily

The Polkadot (DOT) token is Polkadot's one-of-a-kind cryptocurrency that facilitates the transfer of assets and data between blockchains with opposed protocols. Gavin Wood, who helped to create the Ethereum blockchain, introduced the Polkadot network. DOT tokens can be staked and utilized for administrative purposes on the blockchain.





Polkadot (DOT) simplifies everything about blockchains and lets them advance independently of one another. Polkadot (DOT) functions as a digital currency that uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model to process transactions. This model makes Polkadot both fast and scalable. Polkadot's phenomenal growth since 2015 is evidence of the success of its strategy of collecting and merging previously separate communities.

Zcash (ZEC) Offers Fast and Easy Payments

In 2016, the concept of a cryptocurrency that would be comparable to Bitcoin but would also have some additional features evolved, and from that concept, Zcash was born. In 2014, the Zcash firm led by Zooko Wilcox developed its cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin software. Intending to improve Bitcoin's privacy and security, they created a blockchain fork. Zcash was initially conceived as Zerocoin, then later rebranded as Zerocash before settling with the Zcash name.

Tokenized as "ZEC," Zcash's primary goal is to protect its many users' anonymity while using the cryptocurrency. Zcash's (ZEC) privacy characteristics are comparable to traditional monetary systems like credit and debit cards. Zcash's transactions are as quick and open as ever. As a means of discretely and effectively managing assets, it has also become an increasingly realistic choice. Its large and active user base appears to set new records yearly.

Use this promo code for extra BIG tokens: SUSHI359

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

