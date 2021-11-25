UST achieves UiPath Services Network Certified Status for RPA Professional Services

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Aliso Viejo (California) [US], November 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has been named a UiPath (NYSE: PATH) Services Network Certified Partner, for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Professional services.

UST has been recognized as one of the first UiPath Services Network Certified partners in India. It is an elite network of service delivery partners accredited with advanced delivery skills on par with the UiPath Professional Services team. USN Certified partner status ensures the highest quality standards and customer satisfaction for RPA services delivery.

Combining UiPath's best-in-class RPA platform with UST SmartOps™ (UST's Intelligent Automation IPA platform) helps transform business operations for clients across diverse domains including healthcare, retail, banking, and financial services, and more.



Invoice Processing, Accounts Reconciliation, Supply Forecast, Employee Onboarding, Order Management, Claims Processing, are some of the many processes that when automated, enable enterprises to unlock hyper-scale efficiencies and accelerate growth.

"We take immense pride in being named a USN certified Managed Services partner. This is a great testimonial of UST's expertise to provide comprehensive automation services to our clients globally. UiPath's advanced RPA platform along with UST SmartOps can unlock substantial value to our customers while they navigate their digital transformation journey," said Sajesh Gopinath, General Manager - UST SmartOps™."

Commenting on the recognition, Anil Bhasin, Managing Director and Vice-President, India and South Asia, UiPath said "We are happy to have UST as one of the first UiPath Services Network Certified partners in India. The USN Partner Program defines the competency of the best UiPath implementation partners. We are committed to making it as easy as possible for organizations to implement, scale, and see value from our platform, and collaborations like these will help us redesign the future of work."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

