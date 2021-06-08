UST extends a helping hand amidst the COVID-19 pandemic in India

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, is extending a much-needed helping hand to COVID-19 pandemic relief in India by working closely with governments, hospitals, relief workers, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) across the country.

UST has already committed a minimum amount of Rs 10 crore to support COVID-19 relief work in India. The company also encourages employee contributions to meet the increased demand for medical supplies and support the communities. In addition, UST will also equally match the contribution of its associates.

This year of 2021, UST's COVID-19 relief work is focused on medical supplies and equipment for FLTCs (First-level Treatment Centers), dedicated COVID-19 treatment centers, and hospitals.

UST also makes available oxygen supply equipment (oxygen concentrators, cylinders, ventilators), oxygen, beds, ICU beds, N95 masks, PPE kits, face shields, and sanitizers glucometers, thermometers, defibrillators, blood pressure apparatus, thermal scanners, surgical masks, gloves, and medicines for hospitals. The company is also providing food and ration support for the vulnerable communities.

UST has taken effective steps towards supplying essential medical supplies and equipment through hospitals, government departments, NGOs and medical suppliers involved in COVID-19 care and relief initiatives, reaching more than 25 government and charitable hospitals, 30 primary health centers, 4 first and second level COVID-19 care centers, 48 old age homes, 94 child care facilities, 42 special homes for differently-abled, 36 palliative units, 3 crematoriums and 5 government quarantine centers across India.

UST has been lending support in India's fight against the COVID 19 pandemic across the UST locations, including urban, rural, and remote areas in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. UST has partnered with several organizations, including Viswasanthi Foundation, Sampark Seva Trust, Nirmaan, EFI, PAN India, CII, and contributed to top hospitals like St John's hospital, Bengaluru; Govt Medical College, Trivandrum, and Kochi; Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Chennai; and Gandhi Govt Hospital Hyderabad.

Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Centers, UST said, "India is fighting the pandemic in all ways it can, and we are sure to win. Amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, frontline workers, UST family, and everyone fighting through this global pandemic. UST is lending support and contributing to relief efforts across India. At UST, we are committed to transforming lives, and the safety of everyone is our utmost priority. We hope that these efforts undertaken by UST would add muscle to the unprecedented war against the pandemic."



UST had been fully involved in COVID 19 relief measures right from the days the pandemic made its advent and threatened lives and livelihoods. "In the year 2020, we worked intensively towards COVID 19 relief work across UST India locations and some APAC and USA regions as well. With the employee contribution and the amount committed by the company, we had supported 80,000+ lives directly through food and medical supplies. We reached hospitals, medical institutes, front-line health workers with medical supplies and aided the vulnerable sections of our community with food and medical supplies," Sunil Balakrishnan added.

UST is conducting free vaccination drives for all USsociates and their immediate family and dependents above 18 years of age across India. Associates absent due to COVID-19 illness can avail the 'COVID Special Leave' option for paid leave up to 10 working days, apart from the regular leaves. UST had set up a dedicated COVID-19 Helpdesk last year to resolve employee queries and guide them through the necessary safety protocols.

COVID First-Line Treatment facilities and quarantine facilities for USsociates & immediate family members are available in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi & Trivandrum, in association with topmost healthcare providers in these regions.

To provide verified and trusted information on various matters required by USsociates and families suffering from COVID-19 infections and for their emotional support, UST has set up self-help groups for each of its centers, where USsociates who are willing to help others or those who need any support can join the group.

UST has also created a portal to monitor the COVID cases among its USsociates. Apart from the well-being of the employees, the purpose is also to contain the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the potential risk of exposure among our remote and office-coming associates.

UST has announced that the company will continue to pay the salary of the associates who have lost their lives to Covid-19. This will be paid to the families of the late USsociates for a period of two years from the day of the associates' demise. This is in addition to other financial benefits, including the UST Group Life Insurance and other statutory benefits that the late associates would be eligible for.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

