UST launches new digital patient engagement solution in partnership with Well-Beat

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, and Well-Beat, an Israeli start-up adding the human touch to healthcare through behavioural AI, have developed a first-of-its-kind digital patient engagement SaaS solution.

The digital solution delivers personalized conversational guidelines to the clinician at the point of care with prompts specific to a patient's motivational factors. It helps deliver direct and indirect behavioural nudges to patients based on over 1,400 factors - including but not limited to the progression of their disease state. It takes inputs from short surveys, medical records, and connected devices and dynamically adapts patient communication to provide intelligent interventions and customized patient experiences.

The solution works with existing Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems and connected devices - and so it does not require any changes to clinical workflows or onboarding to a new platform. It gives administrators a blockchain-based patented tool for assessing the patient ecosystem with a unique set of APIs that increases the capability of the existing EHR.

"Our new patient engagement solution combines the best of behavioural science with the best of artificial intelligence," said Syam Adusumilli, Chief Healthcare Transformation Officer, UST. "We saw a real need, a human need, on the frontlines of healthcare delivery to reduce the cognitive load on clinicians and make encounters with patients more effective. We knew that dynamic personalization technology was mature enough to be viable. With over two decades of health tech experience, we knew we had the team in place here at UST to make it cost-effective, easy to implement, secure and compliant."

"Our goal is to deliver personalized patient outreach and customized intervention by dynamically adapting to patients' behaviour patterns. It also reduces the admin burden for providers, helping with a key aspect of provider burnout," said Ravit Ram Bar-Dea, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Well-Beat. "We knew UST had a vast depth of experience across the entire healthcare technology ecosystem and would be the perfect partner to help us realize our goal and bring this new solution to market."



Early trials at Sheba Medical Center, Tel-Aviv, Israel, yielded a three-times improvement in adherence and 87% provider and patient satisfaction scores. Professor Robert Klempfner, MD, Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation Institute, Sheba Medical Center, reports, "The new information and insights flow enrich the existing programs and enable new programs to be developed even in remote care. It is a success for everyone." He added, "I was pleasantly surprised by the rapid uptake of the system by both patients and our healthcare team. It was very easy to use; it was not intrusive, and patients were highly engaged. The team has insight into elements that were not there before."

For more information about the digital patient engagement solution, visit ust.com. Take a demo in the HIMSS22 Consumerism and Patient Engagement Pavilion in Orlando, FL, March 15 - 17, Kiosk 5076-18.

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 29,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Well-Beat provides a next-generation patient behavioural change solution, based on human behaviour understanding and proprietary data-driven technology. At its core, the solution empowers healthcare providers and organizations to dramatically increase treatment regime adherence in patients.

The company's mission is to bring humanity to healthcare through raising the level of engagement and personal responsibility of patients to their health and wellness regime. By incorporating Well-Beat insights into their daily practices, healthcare providers can generate more effective face-to-face meetings with patients, along with digital intelligent interventions, to ultimately provide the most suitable wellness program and approach for each patient. Through adjusting adjustment of personalized interactions to every patient, Well-Beat enables healthcare organizations to boost their operational efficiency, increase revenues and reduce long-term healthcare costs, while maintaining the level of treatment. https://www.well-beat.com/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

