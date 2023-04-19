UST recertified as a Great Place to Work in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been recertified as a Great Place to Work in India for 2023-2024 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This prestigious recertification is recognition of UST's emphasis on building and sustaining a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™.

Great Place to Work™ (GPTW) certification is one of the most prominent employer recognition programs in the world. As part of the recertification process for India, UST underwent a detailed and stringent review process which included completion of 'the Great Place to Work Trust Index(c) Survey' and a comprehensive 'Culture Audit(c).' The entire process was administered by a third party to ensure objectivity and includes gathering information about the company's workforce and then conducting an anonymous employee survey covering a wide range of topics.

In addition to earning certification, companies are scored based on employee feedback and independent analysis. With recertification in India entity, UST is now GPTW certified in six countries including the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico and Malaysia. This places UST among an elite group of organizations certified as a Great Place to Work across multiple markets and continents. UST India was first certified by Great Place to Work for 2019-2020.

"Employees are the heart and soul of any organization, so creating a great workplace culture is dependent on valuing their contributions and investing in them. As a company with thousands of associates in India, this recognition highlights UST's great culture, values, and career advancement opportunities. Furthermore, when you combine this commitment with the daily positive interactions our associates have with each other and our customers, it makes UST a truly great place to work," said Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer and Country Head - India, UST.

"It is an absolute honour to be recognised by Great Place to Work for our efforts to continually improve workplace culture year after year. This prestigious recognition reflects UST's ongoing commitment to fostering a positive and fulfilling work environment where employees can thrive and excel. We are humbled to receive this recognition from the Great Place to Work Institute, which also reinforces UST's commitment to a diverse culture," said Kavita Kurup, Global Head - Human Resources, UST.

The company is growing rapidly since its inception in 1999 and has over 30,000 associates across the globe, with a headcount of over 15,000 employees in India and offices spread across Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Gurgaon, Noida, Hosur, Coimbatore, and Pune.

In addition to the recertification in India, UST was recently recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' and 'Top Employer 2023' in Spain and the U.K.. The company was also recognized as one of the '100 Best Companies for Women in India' and named among 'Exemplars in Most Inclusive Companies Index in India'. The company won the 'Business Culture Team Award' for its Office of Values & Culture (OVC) at the Business Culture Awards for the third consecutive year. UST had received the prestigious 2023 'Blue Seal' certification from Top Employers Institute (TEI) for the North America and Asia-Pacific regions for the second time and certified as a Top Employer in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Spain and Australia.

To view our Great Place to Work listing, please follow the link: https://www.greatplacetowork.in/get-certified/certified-organizations/#large

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations -- delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact -- touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ at workplaces. We have crafted our perspective by learning from great leaders, surveying millions of employees, and examining thousands of the best workplaces around the globe. We serve businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries, across all six continents, our mission touching more than 10,000 organizations every year. We thrive on sharing the insights we've gleaned from our work with companies of all industries and sizes, in order to help organizations around the world, build, sustain and scale their great culture.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857 (US)

+91-7899045194 (India)

Merrick Laravea



+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.:

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Media Contacts, Australia:

Team Lewis

ust@teamlewis.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

