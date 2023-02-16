UST recognized as a 'Great Place to Work' and 'Top Employer 2023' in Spain

Madrid [Spain]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work™ in Spain for the first time. UST was also recently recognized as a 'Top Employer' in Spain. These prestigious recognitions highlight UST's commitment to operating at the highest levels and setting the bar for employee satisfaction, workplace culture and career development in the IT and technology industry. The company is also Great Place to Work certified in the United States, Mexico, India, the United Kingdom and Malaysia, demonstrating that UST is recognized globally as an organization with a culture of trust that can attract and retain talent. Certification recognizes employers that have achieved excellence in people management and business strategy. 8 out of 10 UST employees believe the company is a Great Place to Work.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies from over 60 countries apply for certification through the organization's Trust Index survey. To determine an organization's ranking, Great Place to Work administers a comprehensive employee survey that accounts for three-quarters of an organization's final score. UST's 91 per cent employee participation in the official 'Great Place to Work' questionnaire allowed for comprehensive third-party analysis of its organizational structure and workplace environment. The survey revealed that UST employees in Spain value the new career pathways, the potential for growth as well as the initiatives implemented to promote collaboration and improve their day-to-day experience.

Top Employers Institute (TEI) has built a strong reputation as a leading ratings agency, certifying employers that create optimal working conditions alongside comprehensive personal and professional development opportunities. Firms that are certified as a 'Top Employer' are internationally recognized as leaders in the fields of people and practices. TEI's comprehensive survey covers six HR domains covering 20 distinct topics, including people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity & inclusion and more.

"Our commitment to investing in our people, processes and supporting ecosystem has earned us this coveted Great Place to Work and Top Employer certifications. At UST, we are dedicated to transforming lives by building collaborative relationships based on trust and mutual respect. This certification is special as it's the only official recognition determined by reports from actual employees on their company culture. Earning this designation clearly shows that UST is one of the most desirable companies to work for in the country," said Jose Salamanca, Managing Director Operations, UST Spain and Latin America.

"In the short time since we opened our office here, UST Spain has already built a reputation as an exciting and innovative workplace with a unique corporate culture. This Great Place to Work and Top Employer certifications are the culmination of our efforts to build an environment where all employees feel welcome and know that their growth is prioritized," said Juan Fontan, Managing Director Sales and Strategy, UST Spain and Latin America.

"We are extremely proud of this achievement, and this recognition motivates us to continue our efforts to foster a culture focused on sustainable growth. We adhere to a strong value system and practice transparency across all communities through aligned and supportive human resource processes and operational frameworks that promote open communication, feedback and trust. During an incredibly challenging time, UST created equitable workplaces by providing flexibility and supporting our employees. These independent evaluations validate our steadfast commitment to embrace inclusive practices that help all our employees around the world succeed, advance and grow," said Alberto Blanco, Head of People and Culture, UST Spain and Latin America.

UST's Spain office opened in 2014. Located in Madrid, the Spanish office was founded with three objectives: to become a preferred partner guiding the digital transformation of Spanish companies, to accompany them in their deployment in Latin America and to become a high-quality international nearshore center. Over 1200 USsociates work at the offices, guiding the company's operations in not just Spain but also Colombia, Chile, Peru and Brazil.

In line with the company's accelerated growth strategy, UST aims to reach revenue of 250 million euros and 3000 employees in Spain and Latin America by 2025.

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

