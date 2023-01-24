Utkarsh India Limited commissions a 1MW Solar Power Plant- in the Hooghly district of West Bengal

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/PNN): Utkarsh India Limited, the pioneer in the business of manufacturing and supplying High-end engineering products and services, in the infrastructure, Agriculture, and domestic water piping industry has successfully installed a captive Solar energy plant for generating 1MW of Power to meet its growing power demand at Hooghly, West Bengal. An array of 1824 solar panels covered the area, which will aid in the carbon abatement of 1250 tonnes of Co2 per year which is equivalent to the tree plantation of 38750 to 57500 numbers per year and the plant will generate 12.5 Lacs units of energy per year. The estimated amount of reduction in Carbon Footprint will reduce by 125 MT pa by reducing the emission of Carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. The Project aims to contribute towards environmental sustainability & marks an important milestone on the road to the company's goal of adopting new technology.

At Utkarsh India, the adaptability of the essence of renewable resource solutions through which a sustainable approach in everyday living can be adopted is focused. The use of solar electricity for producing high-quality engineering products like prefabricated steel structures, Steel tubes & pipes, Road safety barriers, Polymer pipes, and Steel & Power distribution poles is a major step in this direction. They are continuously developing innovative processes to modernize production for customers to help create a more sustainable society.



Speaking on the occasion of the Solar Power Plant inauguration Utkarsh Bansal -Director said that "This is an important first step towards tapping renewable energy for our requirement. We look forward to scaling up the solar project across our different units. As the world is moving towards reducing carbon emissions, we would like to play a proactive role and provide thought leadership towards achieving environmental sustainability."

The Solar Project has been developed by ONergy Solar (Punam Energy Pvt Ltd), a leading provider of solar solutions across the C&I segment. Rishabh Mundra, Director of ONergy cited on the same occasion "The plant has been installed with top-of-line components as Utkarsh India appreciates long-term value considering the key to a successful and efficient solar power system ensuring optimum generation. We are grateful to the management of Utkarsh India Limited for giving us the opportunity which has been a testament to our team's knowledge and expertise in the solar energy sector."

