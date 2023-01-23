Uttarakhand's Governor speaks about the future of Uttarakhand at TEDx Mussoorie

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 23 (ANI/PNN): Uttarakhand's Governor, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM graced TEDx Mussoorie with his presence as the Chief Guest of the event. TEDx Mussoorie, organized by 'I Am Still Human' NGO and 'Shourya India' was held in RajBhawan, Dehradun on the 19th of January. This was the first ever TEDx event to be organized in any RajBhawan across the country. Multiple speakers with expertise in different fields spoke on a variety of topics such as Artificial Intelligence, Technology, Medicine, Education, Ayurveda, etc. with the common theme of "The Future is Here".

In his address to the audience, His Excellency Lt Gen Gurmit Singh spoke about the future of Uttarakhand and India. His talk consisted of a few important points including the development of Uttarakhand and the importance of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Metaverse, Women Empowerment, Education and Ayurveda in creating a bright future for India. He encouraged people to visit Uttarakhand to get exposure to all these areas and witness the growth of Uttarakhand. He quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in which he reiterated that the third decade of the 21st century belongs to Uttarakhand. Apart from this, the Governor inspired youth to take interest in all the topics discussed at TEDx Mussoorie since all of them are key areas that determine the future of this country.

11 expert speakers spoke at TEDx Mussoorie namely:

- Ashok Kumar, IPS, DGP of Uttarakhand

- Acharya Manish ji, Yoga and Meditation Guru

- Sanjay Jain, Life Coach and Mind Power Trainer

- Preksha Kaparwan, Co-Founder, Super AI

- Tarun Raj Arora, Entrepreneur and Business Talk Leader

- Dr Ravul Jindal, Director of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mohali



- Sridhar M K, Experienced IT Leader

- Dr Manjeet Jain, Educationist and Academician

- Dr Kaushik Sarkar, MBBS MD (Gold Medalist) MBA PGP

- Swarleen Kaur, Founder, The Talk Room (Uttarakhand's First Personality School)

- Harleen Sethi Upadhyay, Child Coach and Educationist

Vivek Mehra, Founder of 'I Am Still Human', Co-Founder of 'Shourya India' and Organiser of TED Mussoorie said, "I am truly delighted with the way this event has turned out. First and foremost, I would like to dedicate the success of TEDx Mussoorie to His Excellency Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, because of whose blessings and support this event could not have been possible. Secondly, I would like to thank the staff of RajBhawan Dehradun for their cooperation and constant support before and during the event. Thirdly, I would like to thank all the eminent speakers who discussed their ideas at TEDx Mussoorie and our entire team." Bhavpreet Singh, Co-Founder of 'Shourya India' and Organiser of TED Mussoorie added, "The aim of TEDx Mussoorie was to spread ideas about working in the right direction today for a better future. Our speakers helped us achieve that aim with their vast and diverse ideas about Ayurveda, Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Mind Power, Medicine, Education, etc."

Sh Ashok Kumar, IPS talked about the pros and cons of the increasing horizon of technology and the internet with respect to cybercrime. Through his talk, he encouraged the youth to not indulge in cybercrime and spread awareness against the practice in their surroundings. He also discussed how technology (for example CCTV cameras) is helping the police establish peace in society by reducing the crime rate significantly. Acharya Manish Ji talked about the importance of adopting Ayurveda for sustainable health. He explained how a little lifestyle change can keep human beings healthy always and reduce their medical expenditure to a great extent.

Many other ideas were discussed at the talk including Artificial Intelligence, Technology, Forecasting a Healthy Future, Vascular Health and Amputation Free India, The Importance of Failures in Achieving Success, The Power of Adaptation, Children as the Bedrock of the Future, The Importance of Soft Skills and How to Cure Any Kind of Pain.

Post the talk, the Governor felicitated all the speakers and the team of TEDx Mussoorie. With path-breaking talks, a truly inspiring speech by His Excellency Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and an interactive high tea session, TEDx Mussoorie turned out to be a huge success.

