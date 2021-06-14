Vaibhav Global Limited launches company owned solar power plant - leading manufacturing company now 100 percent solar powered

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 14 (ANI/PNN): As the world races toward carbon net-zero by 2050, companies like Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) are taking carbon emission seriously by launching a company owned and operated solar power plant.

The solar power generated will now power two of the company's primary manufacturing facilities. Surplus power will also be distributed to local community resources.

VGL's solar journey started in 2014 with the installation of rooftop solar power panels in one of the Jaipur manufacturing plants. Since this time, the company has continued to grow its commitment to taking on carbon emission reduction targets and successfully commissioning a fully operational solar PV power generation project under captive use in Bikaner-Rajasthan.

These efforts are to pursue continuous improvement in energy and emissions-related greenhouse gases. The recently added plant takes VGL's solar power capacity to 3.23 MW and will address 100% of the Company's power requirements for two of the Jaipur manufacturing facilities.

"This is an amazing achievement by the team. Each of these projects is progress," says Sunil Agrawal, Managing Director of VGL Global, "Our teams are continuously looking for innovative ways to reduce our carbon footprint. The World needs to take climate change seriously. Each of us is doing our part to provide a sustainable planet for future generations."



VGL takes an aggressive focus on addressing climate change, water, and waste. Renewable Energy is a key focus area in VGL's strategy for mitigating climate change risks. The company uses energy efficiently across all its sites and promotes its energy portfolio to cleaner and greener sources.

Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL) is listed on stock exchanges in India (BSE: 532156, NSE: VAIBHAVGBL, ISIN - INE884A01019). VGL is an omnichannel E-retailer of fashion jewellery, accessories, and lifestyle products in developed markets with direct access to ~104 million households (FTE) through its TV home shopping networks - Shop LC in US and Shop TJC in UK.

The Company's e-commerce websites www.shoplc.com in the US and www.tjc.co.uk in the UK complement TV coverage and diversify customer engagement. VGL ranks 65th in Fortune India's Next 500 list 2021. The Company is committed to 'Delivering Joy' to all the stakeholders.

Through its flagship One for One Program now "Your Purchase Feeds..." where a meal is provided for every piece sold at the retail channels, the Company has provided over 51 million meals in US, UK, and India since program inception.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

