Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Founder & Chair, ReNew Foundation & CSO, ReNew Power recognised among list of '100 people transforming business globally' by Business Insider

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, ReNew Power featured in Insider's prestigious T100 list that profiles 100 business leaders across 10 distinct sectors globally.

The list includes leaders across the globe, who are transforming business with their groundbreaking ideas and impactful contributions.

Vaishali is one of the only two Asians named in the list that features a host of prominent global leaders including Mr. Yvon Chouinard, Founder, Patagonia, Gary Gensler, Chairperson, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Mr Ali Zaidi, National Climate Advisor, White House among others.

As an ESG leader working on issues that are at the helm of the global energy paradigm, Vaishali believes 'the boundaries for climate change, for the global energy transition, are melting'. "As we look around us, there are humongous opportunities for us to be able to produce energy and make it fungible from one geography to the other. And we see ourselves taking the lead there," she told Insider in an interview.

As a member of the founding team of ReNew Power (a leading Indian renewable energy company and 11th largest RE firm globally), Vaishali is working towards achieving the global SDG and net zero goals through a myriad of initiatives that include leading ESG initiatives within the company and through strategic partnerships across businesses pan-India and globally.





Vaishali is also the Founder and Chair of ReNew Foundation, the philanthropic arm of ReNew Power that works towards creating sustainable communities through access to clean energy, including a host of initiatives aimed at a just and fair transition.

ReNew Foundation also aims to scale up its efforts in the areas of climate action, and particularly, energy transition as the latter pertains to challenges in the global south.

In terms of operations, ReNew Power, with more than 7.5 GW capacity powers up 4 million homes across India, employing more than 130,000 people directly and indirectly and mitigating 0.5% of India's carbon emissions.

The Insider T100 list underscores the achievements of leaders such as Vaishali, who have overcome a myriad of issues this year including climate change, geo-political tensions, and inflation along with supply chain issues thereby making a real difference on the ground.

