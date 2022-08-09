Valdona Sports Media And Entertainment Pvt Ltd announces Veterans Super League 2023

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/GPRC): Valdona Sports Media And Entertainment Pvt Ltd has officially announced VETERAN SUPER LEAGUE 2023 (www.indiavsl.com) to celebrate the spirit of football veterans. The tournament will commence from February 12, 2023, Sunday to February 22, 2023, Wednesday in Kolkata, West Bengal and will be exclusively aired on DD SPORTS.

The tournament will witness 40 matches among 16 franchises, 12 teams from India i.e., Falcon F.C Delhi, Mumbai City F.C, Kolkata Tiger F.C, Banglore F.C, Kerala Blaster F.C, Chennai F.C, Goa F.C, King XI Punjab F.C, United F.C North East, Uttrakhand F.C, Hyderabad F.C, Uttar Pradesh F.C. And 4 Teams from Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal respectively. The brand ambassador of the tournament is SYED RAHIM NABI, a retired professional Indian International footballer.

Danish Parvez Khan, The Man Of Today, Chairman Managing Director, Valdona Sports Media And Entertainment Pvt Ltd said, "This league would usher in a new era of football in the country and I look forward to sharing my undying love and passion for sport and helping grow its fan base in India. This will provide an opportunity for players to show their mettle, their spirits and love for the sport under the guidance of great mentors."

The tournament will be conducted under the guidance of Danish Parvez Khan, The Man of Today, who is also a veteran football legend. The tournament will bring a revolution for football veterans and set a platform for the football spirit assimilation among Indian sports enthusiasts. The ever-young veterans will re-lift their spirit, backed by the best mentors, unleashing their potential like never before.

The VETERAN SUPER LEAGUE will feature some of the most exciting and recognizable legendary football icons of India and other countries which promises to deliver high-quality, innovative professional football to fans for 10 consecutive days. By bringing together the retired and 40plus age players who are a part of some of the finest clubs, Veteran Super League will open a new chapter for Asian Football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid and for those who have given their lives for this game.



The tournament is a golden opportunity for the sponsors and investors who would like to join our journey as it will give them a massive presence among the crowd and the media.

Organiser Danish Parvez Khan- Chairman Managing Director-Valdona Sports Media And Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Danish Parvez Khan, The Man of Today is a legend and a renowned name in the football sports fraternity of India. He debuted his career at the tender age of 12 years and represented the Delhi state team at various levels. Being passionate about football since early childhood, he found his idol in the Sikkimese Sniper, Bhaichung Bhutia X-Former International Indian national team captain and decided to follow his passion. He has been a mentor, guide, and trainer to aspirant football players. He has been an amazing team player and goalkeeper for the Delhi state team for about a decade. Apart from the state's team, Danish Parvez Khan also played for various prestigious football clubs in India. His club's journey has been under the Delhi Soccer Association which is not called Delhi Football Association.

Danish Parvez Khan was the core team member and a goalkeeper of the team and played with A Division in the year 2004. Young Sports Football Club reached its heights when Danish Parvez Khan joined and represented the club in the year 2006. He represented the All-India Football Federation (AIFF) club in the senior division in the year 2007 very gracefully. Danish Parvez Khan played and represented at various events and tournaments in Delhi United Football Club, New Delhi. He played for the club in the senior division in the years 2008 and 2011. He played and compete in the Punjab Football Association club in the years 2012 and 2013. Danish Parvez Khan is also an honorary Secretary of Nivia Heroes Football Club Jalandhar, Punjab.

For sponsorship and franchisee, contact: Danish Parvez Khan: +91 88260 68695.

For media query, contact: Shweta Dhyani, Keywork Communications- +91 7042821242.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

