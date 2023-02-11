Valentine's Day Sale is now live on Bajaj Mall

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Mall has announced it special Valentine's Day Sale "Love For EMI" starting 7th to 14th February 2023. Shop from a range of products on the ecommerce platform this valentine's week and grab exciting cashback offers. It's a perfect opportunity to pamper your loved ones with special gifts while saving significantly with our offers. You can enjoy cashbacks of up to Rs. 4,000 on consumer durables, gadgets, electronics, lifestyle products, kitchen appliances, and more.

Furthermore, you can avail of benefits like No Cost EMI and extended repayment tenure up to 35 months using your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. To make your shopping even more affordable, the ecommerce platform offers a range of products on zero down payment as well.

Some of the leading retail partners listed on Bajaj Mall include Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Hometown, Croma, Sargam Electronics, Tata Lifestyle, Home Centre, and some regional retailers like Purvika mobiles and Unicorn. The products you order on our online platform are fulfilled through our partner stores close to your vicinity.

Check out the product categories available on Bajaj Mall.

Smartphones: Shop for the latest smartphones on Bajaj Mall on No Cost EMIs and enjoy cashback offers on your purchase. You can check out the top-selling and newly launched mobiles from brands like Vivo, Samsung, Realme, Nokia, OnePlus, and more.

Gadgets: With Bajaj Mall sale, you get an opportunity to shop for your favourite gadget from top brands at the lowest EMIs. Some of the brands available on the Bajaj Mall include Realme, OPPO, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Tecno, I KALL, Nokia, OnePlus, Acer, HP, Dell, Avita, Mi, and Lenovo.

Lifestyle products: You can buy smartwatches, DSLRs, camera lenses, bicycles, soundbars, headphones, mattresses, furniture, sports and fitness, water purifiers, home theatre, gas hobs, furniture, kitchen chimneys, and more. Some of the top lifestyle brands are Sony, Fujifilm, GoPro, Hero, Leader, Ninety One, Omo, Avon, Reebok, Danube, At Home by Nilkamal, Duroflex, Saregama Carvaan, JBL, Skull Candy, Marshal, Garmin, Goqii, Amazfit, and more.

Consumer durable products: Whether you want to upgrade your kitchen appliances or renovate your home, you can fulfil all your shopping needs on Bajaj Mall. Shop for consumer durables like microwave ovens, washing machines, playstations, television, refrigerator, dishwasher, and more. Some of the top brands for consumer durables include Hyundai, Daikin, Godrej, Prestige, Whirlpool, LG, Sony, Sansui, Samsung, Voltas, Hitachi, Kelvinator, Sujata, Morphy Richards, Panasonic, and more.

With our strong partner network across 3,000+ cities with 1.2 lakh+ partner stores in India, it becomes even more convenient to shop for your favourite product. You just have to visit our Bajaj Mall website and order your favourite product from the comfort of your home and the product will be delivered through the nearest partner store.

Visit the Bajaj Mall website today and avail of exciting cashback offers on your purchase.

Shop for the latest products from top brands:

1. Visit the Bajaj Mall website

2. Choose a product you wish to buy, add it to the cart and enter your registered mobile number

3. Enter the OTP sent on your mobile number

4. Select the repayment tenure, and proceed to checkout



5. Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, name, and delivery address

6. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in.



Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycle. These involve: (i) asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, (ii) asset protection through general insurance, (iii) family protection through life and health insurance, (iv) providing healthcare needs for the family, (v) offering savings products, (vi) wealth management, and (vii) retirement planning and annuities. Through these businesses that offer various attractive solutions, BFS serves millions of customers.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13% stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance 19.87% is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised and pre-paid health solution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the Company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance companies are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance companies.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

