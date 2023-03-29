Valuebound attains AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Status, Offering Expert Cloud Migration Services

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Valuebound, a leading provider of digital transformation services, announced today that it has achieved Advanced Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

AWS Advanced Consulting Partner accreditation

This achievement is a testament to Valuebound's commitment in delivering exceptional AWS cloud solutions to its clients. As an Advanced Consulting Partner, Valuebound has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in designing, migrating, and managing complex workloads on AWS cloud platforms.

"We are thrilled to achieve Advanced Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network," said Neeraj Kumar, CEO of Valuebound. "Our team has worked tirelessly to provide innovative and reliable AWS solutions to our clients, and this recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication."

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Valuebound offers clients a range of benefits, including access to AWS expertise, training, and support, as well as early access to new AWS services and features. This designation demonstrates Valuebound's outstanding capability to provide end-to-end AWS cloud solutions that are secure, scalable, and cost-effective.

Scaling up Cloud and Digital Transformation Practice

Valuebound's achievement of Advanced Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network is a significant milestone. The designation validates the rapid growth they have recently showcased. Valuebound added three more unicorns as their clients and increased their headcount by 3X during FY22.



Awarded Great Place to Work

Valuebound was recently awarded 'Great place to work' certified workplace out of more than 10,000 companies reviewed across 60 countries. Employees cited the company's unwavering commitment to core values- continuous learning, empathy, and excellence as the reason for it being a great place to work.

Valuebound is a leading digital experience services provider that specializes in creating robust and innovative solutions by integrating cutting-edge technologies. With a strong foundation in Drupal, an open-source content management system, and expertise in AWS, a cloud computing platform, Valuebound delivers exceptional digital products designed to drive business growth and meet customer needs. Through its engineering prowess and deep understanding of industry dynamics, Valuebound helps enterprises modernize their operations, enhance user engagement, and accelerate their speed-to-market.

Contact :

Sujit Kumar

sujit@valuebound.com

+91 80 88048711

