ValueFirst appoints Paul Quarterman as its new Chief Sales Officer

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/GPRC): India's leading CPaaS player, ValueFirst (a Twilio company), has appointed Paul Quarterman as its new Chief Sales Officer, a newly created role designed to support the company's growth and its digital transformation journey.

With his significant successes in sales automation and wealth of experience in digital transformation, Paul will be responsible for leading the sales teams to understand the markets, identifying products and offerings that will grow the business, as well as nurturing and developing customer relationships with ValueFirst's global and regional customer base

Since the beginning of his career in 1996, Paul has worked extensively in the ICT sector across the globe. Paul has been engaged at organizations including Accenture, Motorola, Huawei, and Amdocs. Paul will be moving to India from Australia to take up his new role.



Paul commented "ValueFirst is going through a very exciting phase and marching towards becoming the CPaaS leader. I'm keen to ensure that the business is automated as far as possible at every step of the customer journey both externally and internally ensuring the highest possible customer and user journey is achieved. The sales teams are the catalyst to drive continued exponential growth, so it is essential that we have a well-oiled machine to promote success."

"I've known Paul for a long time now and I am confident he is the ideal person to lead our ongoing transformation to hybrid solutions with CPaaS as the core. Our customers look up to us to help tackle complex communication concerns, and with Paul's proven track record of leading global teams and experiences at some incredible organizations, we will fuel our growth trajectory," said Vishwadeep Bajaj, CEO and Founder, ValueFirst.

Founded in 2003, ValueFirst is a leading CPaaS player in India. Headquartered in Gurugram, ValueFirst connects businesses with consumers over telecom (SMS and Voice) and internet (Chatbot, Email, and OTT) channels. ValueFirst is driven by over 450 free-spirited people across the globe serving a diversified customer base. Leading enterprises that rely on ValueFirst include Google, IndiGo, TATA Motors, P&G, InfoEdge, and Axis Bank.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

