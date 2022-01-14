Vama Industries Ltd to enter Hi-Tech IOT segment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI/PNN): BSE listed (512175), Vama Industries Ltd., CMMI Level 3, ISO and NSIC and STPI certified having 100% wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, engaged in hardware (51) System Integration for Enterprise Business, Datacenter working for Department of Space and DRDO Defense Labs, CAD/CAE Software Services working for US Companies has been exploring into lOT (Internet of things) Business and now plans to expand in lOT business with the help of SG Technology, which has Low Latency and (M2M) Machine to Machine Communication, being much faster and is an almost real-time like human action.

The end-to-end projects in lOT (Internet of things) Business is divided as 40% hardware datacenter, 20% Sensor & Edge gateway Integration and 40% software. Vama has experience in Datacenters, simultaneously working in Sensors, Edge gateway and applications.

This lOT Business has high growth potential in Software and Hardware System Integration; Vama wants to explore this Business in collaboration with overseas technology partners.



The company has established a successful offshore delivery center to North American customers for more than 16 years; some are Fortune 500 Companies in the USA.

The company has a blue-chip clientele, including Govt companies such as Defence Research Development Laboratory, Center for Development for Advanced Computing, Space Application Centre, Ahmedabad, etc. and Dell, Oracle, Fujitsu, amongst others. The company also has major US-based customers, including Harley Davidson, Stanley, Shell, etc.

