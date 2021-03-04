Vansh Gupta philanthropic nature makes him people's favourite

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/ThePRTree): Vansh Gupta is an entrepreneur, visualiser, and philanthropist who has always proved that NGOs should be directed at serving people and not just accumulating money for their personal vendetta. His foundation, Unnati India works towards the betterment of underprivileged children.

And during the troublesome lockdown period, they widened their capacities to help underprivileged people as well the other needy sections of the society. And till today, they have been undertaking these activities of helping the ones in distress.

He also actively participates in his family business and Unnati India being his dream project has gotten all help and support from his family and peers. Forming this was not as difficult as it may sound, because Vansh was always determined and focused to set up something which could help the societal progress.



His motivation rose when he saw little children selling items on roads and begging for food. This hit him hard and that's when he decided to do something for children who are less fortunate. Building finances was a task, but his resourceful mind of using available items correctly, limiting wastage helped him.

Speaking about Unnati India and his determination towards it, Vansh said, "In my eyes, a true entrepreneur not only thinks about his own personal benefit but also about benefiting the society through his work and ideas. Unnati was that side of mine... In this tough time, we broadened our horizons and helped as many people as we could.

Several campaigns were conducted by us and it gave me a feeling of contentment. It's my baby and despite all tough times, the smiles on so many faces keep me going. I am grateful that people have acknowledged my work and liked me for who I am and what I do. Looking forward to serving people more and more in the coming time."

