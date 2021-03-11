Vantage Fit announces winner of its Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon hosted by Vantage Fit from 30th January to 1st March 2021, witnessed the participation of over 3700 employees from more than 24 countries. The month-long walkathon contest intended to encourage the corporate community to adopt a healthier and fitter lifestyle.

Over 74 teams competed against each other to attain the winning title, and with 461135 average steps, Vserve Ebusiness Solutions has been announced as the winner of the Global Corporate Virtual Walkathon. All the participants of the winning team will be rewarded 20 USD worth of Amazon gift cards

"Thanks to Vantage Fit for making me and my team walk again in their Global Walkathon 2021. It has been a great initiative in terms of corporate wellness. This motivated me and my team members to do something good for our health and be fit," said Lloyd Joseph of Vserve Ebusiness Solutions. All the members of the Vserve team will be rewarded with exciting prizes.



At the same time, the top 100 participants as per the highest steps covered in the contest will be rewarded with USD 10 worth of Amazon Gift cards per participant..

"Heartiest congratulations to Vserve Ebusiness Solutions for bagging the first position and I would also like to extend my best wishes to all the other participants. We have received some incredible responses from the participants and we are glad to be part of their change in the shift towards a healthier lifestyle. We endeavour to host such contests in the near future as well. We strive to make the corporates a better place to work in," expressed Anjan Pathak, Co-founder and CTO of Vantage Circle.

Vantage Fit is a flagship product of Vantage Circle - an employee engagement platform. It is a corporate wellness app designed from the ground up for enterprises. Vantage Fit focuses on preventive health & fitness by promoting healthier lifestyles and habits, with a built-in framework for corporate challenges, the app provides an edge over other fitness apps for enterprises.

For more information, please visit www.vantagefit.io/leaderboard.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

