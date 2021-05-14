'Varchasva' is an untold story of money, Power, and ambition: Director Manish Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ThePRTree): The crime and domineering mafia stories in the backdrop of rural areas have attracted a lot of film makers. Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, and Raktanchal have been appreciated by the audience.

Now director Manish Singh is directing a film based on the mafia power and factionalism in the coal mining business in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. Manish Singh will begin his directing career with the film Varchasva, an absolute power.

The film Varchasva an Absolute Power is being produced under the banner of Kurji Production. The film is produced by Husain Kurji.The filmmakers have launched the teaser poster of the film. The teaser poster of the film looks intriguing in which the protagonist of the film has placed a shovel used in the coal mine on his shoulder.

The story of the film has been written by Rajesh M Sharma. The film is to be shot on the real locations of the coal mines in Dhanbad district of Jharkhand. The story of the film is inspired by the real characters and events in the 90s, which is why the filmmakers are not yet sharing much information about the main features of the film. The film's executive producer is Jitendra Kumar Singh.



Dhanbad means coal, mafia and battle of supremacy. Before independence, Dhanbad has been a bloody battle of supremacy. Amresh Singh, who ruled for the last 20 years, also knows how to earn power along with money. He is the MLA of Dhanbad. Ajay, an honest and hard working worker, raises his voice against atrocities against workers and women by mafia gangster. In view of Ajay's increasing supremacy among the workers, Amresh Singh makes him head of his coal mine.

Ajay's increasing domination and Amresh Singh are sure to clash. Young Ajay is a hero of poor and needy people, so in the media he has given images of a domineering don. Ajay's son is against his father's values. In this battle of supremacy, Amresh Singh and Ajay are face to face and the relationship of father and son is also at stake.

Young director Manish tells that the story of Varchasva is the story of domination of the coal mine in Dhanbad in the 90s. The leaders of the coal mafias make the battle of suzerainty, over these coal mines a battle for supremacy.

After a long time, Bollywood will get such a hero who comes out as the messiah of the poor and workers, analyzing the right and wrong paths, anyone can do anything to get the chair of power on which Ajay is sitting today. In this battle of supremacy, many things are going to be beyond imagination. The bloody battle will definitely bleed through the relationships. The shooting of the film Varchasva will start as soon as lockdown ends and it will be released in cinemas in the beginning of next year 2021.

