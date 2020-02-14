Varroc showcases roadmap for future of mobility at Auto Components Expo

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Varroc Engineering Limited, a global Tier-1 auto component supplier, revealed its future roadmap at the 15th edition of the Auto Components Expo by showcasing solutions for electric mobility, connected vehicles, and lightweight.

The automotive industry is evolving fast and Varroc is staying ahead of the curve with the motto to Perform@Change. The Company's technological prowess and manufacturing capabilities were highlighted at their stall with three demonstration vehicles - an electric scooter, an IC engine bike, and a car.

Varroc's indigenous solutions for electric vehicles include traction motor and controller with industry-leading efficiency levels of 93 per cent and 98 per cent respectively. The ingress protection ratings of IP67 for traction motor and IP65 for controller make them ready to ride in any weather conditions.

These, along with the DC-DC converter and Battery Management System (BMS), provide a comprehensive solution for today's electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The company also showcased telematics solutions for connected mobility, which combine Varroc's proprietary hardware with software and data analytics solutions from CarIQ - the Pune-based telematics company that Varroc acquired last year.

These solutions make a vehicle smarter by providing vital information related to the vehicle's health, location, and safety, thus making them useful for vehicle owners, OEMs, fleet owners, and finance & insurance companies.

Varroc has also integrated its telematics solutions with instrument clusters to provide on-the-go information to end-users such as vehicle health parameters and turn-by-turn navigation.

Varroc's capabilities in light-weighting were highlighted by the 2-meter wide front panel of a truck, which is made of polymer instead of sheet metal, thus reducing the weight by 65 per cent.

Also on display were the engine intake valves made of titanium that are 40 per cent lighter than regular steel valves, which reduces the Noise, Vibrations, and Harshness (NVH) levels and improves the fuel efficiency significantly.

The company also showcased the car headlamp housing they've developed using waste coffee chaff. These parts are 20 per cent lighter compared to conventional parts made of talc and plastic and use 25 per cent less energy during molding process, thus preserving the environment and reducing their carbon footprint.

To address the growing needs of fuel efficiency and safety, the company displayed products such as Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), adaptive and static bending headlights. The car headlight fitted with cameras, RADAR and LiDAR scanners aid the driver with pedestrian-detection technology, thus making the roads safer for everyone.

"Varroc's engineering capabilities provide it an edge over its competitors. Our vision is to capitalize on this edge to drive market share growth leveraging automotive trends that remain constant, such as the desire to be greener, safer, smarter and more connected. This vision is clearly reflected at our display at this year's auto expo", said Tarang Jain, Founder & Managing Director, Varroc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)