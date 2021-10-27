Vasu Healthcare forays in exclusive branded outlets with 'Vasu Naturals' to strengthen direct consumer connect

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 27 (ANI/PNN): With an objective to strengthen the direct consumer connect and give first-hand experience of existing and new product offerings, Vasu Healthcare, a leading brand in Herbal Cosmetics, Personal Care, Nutritional Supplements, has launched Company's first exclusive brand outlet (EBO) - 'Vasu Naturals' in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The Company is planning to launch more Vasu Naturals outlets in major cities of Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and gradually expand in other cities of India. Along with expanding Vasu Naturals outlets, the Company is also planning to expand its network through Exclusive Kiosks, Beauty Advisor Counter, Shop in Shop, Hotel & Spa, etc.

Vasu Naturals outlets will have the entire range of products from Vasu Healthcare - Hair Care, Skin Care, Personal Care, Men's Care and other Health & Wellness Products. The Company has 200 plus products covering segments including Urology, Orthopedics, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Respiratory care etc.



Speaking on the launch, Hardik Ukani, Managing Director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd, said, "Vasu Naturals outlet is the fifth division of the Company - Direct Consumer Division to give the consumers first-hand experience of all existing and future launches of Vasu Healthcare. Going forward, the Company is planning to launch more Vasu Naturals outlets in Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot etc. and gradually expand nationally. Focused on direct consumer connect, the Company is looking to strengthen a network of retail touch-points including company Outlets, Exclusive Kiosk, and Shop in Shop model."



Video Link of the Showroom - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEFSsBsGT5I

Established in 1980, Vasu Healthcare is a leading Indian company in Herbal Cosmetics, Personal Care, Nutritional Supplements, and top players in the Ayurveda prescription market. With a Rich Heritage of Ayurveda and backed by state-of-the-art R&D facilities, the Company has the vision to establish itself as a science-based, head-to-heel brand harnessed from nature's wealth. The Company's flagship brand - TRICHUP, is omnipresent Worldwide and offers a range of Hair Care Solutions, including oil, shampoo, Serum, Hair Conditioner, Cream etc.

"Inspired by Nature, Vasu Healthcare offers a range of innovative products enthused by Ayurveda's rich heritage and backed by strong R&D, modern science and technology. The Company will consider setting up Vasu Naturals brand outlets in overseas markets based on the response in domestic markets. Our R&D team is further working on expanding the personal hygiene and oral healthcare," said Sagar Patel, Director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Vasu Healthcare has a pan-India network of dealers and distributors, including 50,000 pharmacies, retail chemists, modern trade and 1000 plus stockists. The Company has received an excellent response for digital sales through leading e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, 1 Mg and its own online store. (https://www.vasustore.com/). The Company also exports to more than 50 countries, including the Middle East, North Africa, CIS, UK, Latin America region countries etc. The Company is aiming for sales of Rs 250 crore in the next three years.

