Vasu Healthcare forays into herbal skincare; launch 'Vasu Naturals' range

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Serving Goodness of Ayurveda since 1980, Gujarat based Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. - a leading brand in herbal and Ayurveda space with its flagship brand TRICHUP has forayed into Herbal Skincare.

The company has launched a wide range of herbal skincare products in Personal Care that includes Face washes, Shower Gels, Body lotions, Skin cream, Face Masks, and Face Scrubs etc under 'Vasu Naturals'. In the next 3 years, Vasu Healthcare is aiming for sales of Rs 250 crore, Vasu Naturals is expected to contribute 20-25 per cent of the company' sales.

Established in 1980, Vasu Healthcare is engaged in the manufacture & marketing of products ranging from Ayurvedic Therapeutic formulations, Herbal Cosmetic & Personal Care, Herbal & Nutritional Supplements. The company is among the top five brands in the Ayurveda prescription market of India and reported sales of Rs 125 crore in FY 19-20.

Speaking on the launch, Hardik Ukani, Managing Director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., said, "Vasu Naturals is the result of the company's strong Ayurveda heritage and R&D capabilities. The range is aimed at offering an innovative yet pocket-friendly range and as per the lifestyle of millennial. Products of Vasu Naturals are created with natural herbs including Neem, Aloe vera, Lemon, Turmeric etc. In addition to domestic markets, we are launching 'Vasu Naturals' in our existing network of 50 plus countries and digital platforms. Our R&D team is further working on expanding the personal hygiene and skincare range including oral healthcare. In the next 3 years, Vasu Healthcare is aiming for sales of Rs 250 crore, Vasu Naturals is expected to contribute 20-25 per cent of company' sales."

Inspired by Nature, Vasu Naturals is set up with an objective to offer a range of innovative herbal products enthused by the Ayurveda's rich heritage and backed by strong R&D, modern science and technology. The company has launched 20 plus products - a range of Face Wash, Face Mask, Face Scrub, Hand Cream, Foot Cream, Face Cream, Hand Washes, Shower Gel Range, Body Lotions, Lip care, Skin Cream etc. Products are Paraben Free, Formaldehyde free, Non-irritant and dermatologically safe to use.

"Awareness for personal hygiene has increased a lot globally post-Covid and acceptance of natural and Ayurvedic solutions have picked up a great deal. We are receiving excellent response from the domestic market as well as international markets in particular from MENA region, CIS and Europe region. In addition to the traditional channels, the Vasu Naturals range will be available on all the leading e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Nykaa and its own store https://www.vasustore.com/. Company is also exploring a tie-up with a leading modern trade partner for Vasu Naturals," said Sagar Patel, Director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd.



According to a KPMG report, the size of India's beauty and wellness market was estimated at around Rs 80,370 crore in 2019 and growing at a CAGR of 18 per cent.

Vasu Naturals is expected to complement the company's Herbal cosmetic segment under the company's flagship brand - TRICHUP that offers a wide range of Hair Care Solutions including oil, shampoo, Henna, Herbal Hair powder, Serum, Hair Conditioner, Hair Cream and Tablet.

Vasu Healthcare currently exports to 50 plus countries including the Middle East, North Africa, CIS, United Kingdom, Europe, ASEAN & Latin America region countries. The company is looking to strengthen its international reach and planning to expand in European markets soon.

To conquer new frontiers in Healthcare, Carrying Heritage of Ayurveda.

Vasu Healthcare is a leading name in the - Herbal and Ayurvedic health space and among the top five brands in the Ayurveda prescription market of India. Established in 1980, Vasu Healthcare is engaged in the manufacture & marketing of products ranging from Ayurvedic Therapeutic formulations, Herbal Cosmetic & Personal Care, Herbal & Nutritional Supplements.

The company has the vision to establish itself as a science-based, problem-solving, head-to-heel brand, harnessed from nature's wealth and characterised by trust and healthy lives. The company reported sales of Rs 125 crore in FY 19-20 and aiming for sales of Rs 250 crore in the next 3 years.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

