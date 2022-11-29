VAV's Lipid Solutions for Advanced Vaccines and Formulations Sparks Global Interest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): VAV Lipids, one of the world's leading manufacturers of specialized phospholipids for novel drugs and biologics delivery systems (NDDS) reported successful outcomes at the CPHI 2022, the world's largest pharmaceutical and bio exhibition, held in Frankfurt, Germany.

During the event which was held for three days from November 1 to 3, VAV Lipids showcased its lipid product range to global pharmaceutical and vaccine producers attending the event.

VAV's high-quality lipids attracted significant attention for their potential to help pharmaceutical companies to develop multiple projects in drugs and biologics delivery. These included applications of lipids in developing thermostable vaccines and formulations, cancer therapy based on liposomes, and treatment of chronic autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases like myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis.



There was specific interest in new upcoming technologies based on lipids, especially in the development of antibodies, RNA, oligonucleotides, and several advanced medical products. There was also interest in VAV's lipids for developing animal vaccines and aquaculture. The applications of lipids in reformulating generic drugs to make them more efficient also received significant attention from global generic pharmaceutical companies.

Speaking of the overwhelming response at the exhibition, Arun Kedia, Managing Director, VAV Lipids, said, "This highlights the disruptive potential of lipid nanotechnology in healthcare. Our technology helps address untreatable disease segments and will indeed offer hope to patients suffering from these diseases. We are looking to partner with various major healthcare companies in our quest to make healthcare delivery better."

During the event, the company met with several top-ranking officials from some of the top pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and healthcare companies of the world. Discussions were held with global multinationals for possible strategic partnerships, based on VAV's significantly enhanced manufacturing capabilities to supply lipids to exacting global standards.

VAV Lipids, a subsidiary of VAV Life Sciences is a research-driven biopharmaceuticals manufacturing company headquartered in Mumbai. The company produces high-grade ingredients used in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, healthcare & personal care industries. It is among the world's leading manufacturers of phospholipids and lecithin. The company has a state-of-the-art EU cGMP-certified facility for manufacturing phospholipids at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. VAV's product portfolio includes plant phospholipids (LECIVA), Animal phospholipids (LIPOVA), synthetic phospholipids, and neutral lipids. The other products include APIs and specialty proteins. VAV exports almost 80% of its products primarily to North America, Europe, and Asia. VAV Life Sciences is also working in close cooperation with reputed academic research institutions for the development of advanced and novel drug delivery therapies.

