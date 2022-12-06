VCare just announced a major breakthrough

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI/PNN): VCare, the trusted hair and skin clinic of South India, has just announced the major breakthrough of launching its 50th Skin and hair clinic.

They began as a beauty clinic in Pondicherry in the year 1997 and from there, they expanded to Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu.

Now, it has developed into South India's No.1 Hair and Skin Clinic with 50 clinics and 2 Super-Speciality Clinics.

All the treatments at VCare are highly advanced and use FDA-approved equipment. In addition, one of their treatments includes a unique trademark procedure called Activated Follicular Transplant, an hair transplantation procedure.

Along with this treatment, they also provide other effective treatments such as laser hair removal, skin whitening, stretch mark removal, platelet-rich plasma, bio cell therapy and much more.

VCare clinic is known to have treated over 1.5 million+ cases successfully. With the support of a team of over 100+ experienced Doctors, Trichologists, Cosmetologists, and a service team with more than 1200 Hair and Skin experts, they have brought great results for different skin and hair troubles.

In addition to offering advanced and effective treatments, they also make an impact on the lives of every cancer survivor. For example, VCare offers free treatments for every cancer survivor.

Also, with their Cosmetic Hair Replacement technique, an advanced hair bonding technique, they accept hair from donors in order to donate it to every cancer survivor free of cost.

Behind the success of VCare and its breakthrough is Carolin Praba Reddy, a woman with a vision who made this happen. It was her vision and passion for Trichology that made her succeed.

Praba Reddy is the first certified Trichologist in South India. In 1991, she began her career as a teacher and worked for 7 years before starting VCare.



Later, her passion for Trichology made her do a certification in Trichology from the International Association of Trichologists, Australia. Along with that, she was certified as the 6th Trichologist in India at the same time.

Praba Reddy won the Women Entrepreneur Achievers Award. Along with these achievements, she co-authored two international presentations on "Asian Hair Disorders" & "Hyperpigmentation" and presented them at the 11th Asian Societies of Cosmetic Scientists Conference in Bali, Indonesia.

Her constant aim to grow and develop VCare is why she pays more attention to research & development and the implementation of quality treatments.

Praba Reddy is currently leading VCare as the Chairperson and MD of the company.

VCare, leading hair and skin clinic, has gained people's trust over the years by simply incorporating advanced techniques to cure hair and skin-related issues. In addition, they make use of the best and most effective products to bring out the best results for the clients.

Along with offering advanced and efficient treatments, they also provide the required supplements and homecare products in particular treatments for quick and natural results.

They also explored different fields, such as skin care treatments, hair Care treatments, Hair Transplantation, Research & Development, Advanced Diagnostics, Manufacturing, Distribution, etc.

Each of its ventures they had started has been a success as it aims to consider the requirements of the public and satisfy them.

Vcare group crossed the historic "100 crores" turnover mark in the year 2015. Also, VCare hair and skin clinic have established their presence across South India, such as in Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Andra Pradesh, Pondicherry and Telangana.

